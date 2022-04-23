Liam Brunswick (left) won the 2022 Taupō Easter Bunny Hunt and is very pleased with his new iPad. Pictured with his brother Finley. Photo / Towncentre Taupō

Three days of searching Taupō town centre for images of the Easter Bunny netted 7-year-old Liam Brunswick a new iPad.

The Taupō Easter Bunny Hunt was a Towncentre Taupō sponsored event, with project coordinator Dervla Murtagh saying the aim was to bring people back to the town centre after a relatively quiet period during the Omicron peak.

A variety of Taupō businesses supported the initiative and had an image of the Easter Bunny displayed in their shop window for the week around Easter.

Dervla says Liam spent three days searching the town centre for the images, along with his big brother Finley, 10, while shopping with their grandparents.

"The Easter Bunny was very impressed that he managed to find 11 of the 12 pictures in shop windows. It is also Liam's 8th birthday next week so it is an awesome early present for him," she says.

The event generated a large number of entries and Dervla thanked the businesses who took part: Spacecraft, Little and Mighty, Merchant 1948, Trade Aid New Zealand, My Music Taupo, Pointons Ski Shop (AKA Board Stiff), Hamills Fishing and Hunting Specialists, Starlight Cinema Taupō, The Collective Taupo, Pack & Pedal Taupō, Shirley's Shoes, Specsavers New Zealand, and also Get Set Event Hire for hireage of the entry box and Replete Cafe & Store for looking after the entry box.