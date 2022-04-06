The Local Government Commission has made its determination on the representation arrangements proposed after Taupō District Council's most recent representation review. Photo / NZME

The representation arrangements for the Taupō district's next two elections have been determined and will no longer include community boards.

The Local Government Commission has made its determination on the representation arrangements proposed after Taupō District Council's most recent representation review.

The arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 elections will be:

• Taupō Ward (seven councillors). This is the status quo.

• Mangakino/Pouakani Ward (one councillor). This is the status quo.

• Taupō East Rural Ward (one councillor). This is the status quo.

• Tūrangi/Tongariro Ward (one councillor). This is a reduction from two councillors.

• One districtwide Māori Ward – Te Papamārearea (two councillors).

• Mayor elected at large.



Following its decision earlier in 2021 to establish a Māori ward, the council was required to take a fresh look at how many elected members there would be and what communities they would represent across the district. These representation reviews aim to ensure fair and effective representation for people and their communities and to strengthen local democracy.

The commission has determined there will be no arrangements for community boards in the Taupō district for the 2022 and 2025 elections.

The commission noted the Taupō District Council is developing a Mana Whakahono ā Rohe partnership agreement with Ngāti Tūrangitukua, a hapū of Ngāti Tuwharetoa who hold mana whenua of Tūrangi township and its surrounds.

Under this proposed partnership agreement, a co-governance committee with equal representation from the council and Ngāti Tūrangitukua is to be established. This committee will effectively fulfil the role the Tūrangi Tongariro Community Board plays within the Tūrangitukua rohe which includes Tūrangi township and its immediate surrounds.

To ensure the wider Tongariro area is also fairly represented, a representative group is proposed to be established by the council and delegated the powers and functions currently held by the Tūrangi Tongariro Community Board for that area. This is similar to existing arrangements within the district that ensure effective representation for the Kinloch, Mangakino-Pouakani and Taupō East Rural areas.