Taupō deluge floods Tauhara College's 42-year-old 'temporary' classrooms

Rain poured in through the joins in the roof, students were evacuated from ageing classrooms and the electricity had to be isolated as staff scrambled to cope with the effects of a deluge at Tauhara College in Taupō yesterday afternoon.

The college was closed today for the clean up, with an Education Ministry response team arriving last night to assess the damage. Carpet cleaners were on site today and engineers are being called in to assess the buildings.

Two classroom blocks are completely closed. A decision will be made later today on whether it will reopen for instruction tomorrow. NCEA exams are still continuing.

The college is the smaller of two colleges in Taupō, with a roll of 645 as at July 1, and was established in the 1970s with a set of temporary prefab classrooms.

Some 42 years later those prefabs are still in place and it's an increasingly uphill battle keeping them weathertight and fit for use. Leaks in corridors and classrooms are not unusual.

The college has been working with the Ministry of Education for a few years to try to have its campus upgraded with a complete overhaul of the property.

Former principal Keith Buntting said in an exit interview at the end of 2019 that one year into his role as school principal it became obvious to him that the entire school needed pulling down and rebuilding.

Puddles in Tauhara College's A block of prefabs after a downpour on Wednesday, November 25. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Mr Buntting and the college's board of trustees spent three and a half years preparing a rebuilding application to the Ministry of Education, and hoped a Ministry of Education decision approving a full rebuild would be made before Christmas 2019.

Board of Trustees chair Julie Yeoman said today that the business case was still in the Ministry of Education's pipeline for a decision.

Meanwhile, Taupō's other college, Taupō-nui-a-Tia College, which had a roll of 1072 at July 1, had a new music block last year, a large new design and innovation block opened by Prime Minister John Key in 2012, a gymnasium extension and several new classrooms, with a new five-classroom block being built in 2021.

Taupo-nui-a-Tia College's Design & Innovation block was opened in 2012 by PM John Key. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Tauhara College's new principal Ben Hancock said the school was working with the Ministry of Education's response team and would be back in touch again later today after the engineer's assessment.

He said yesterday afternoon the downpour arrived just as the school was finishing for the day.

"We kept the kids safe, we moved them out as fast as we could, we isolated the power and got everyone off-site.

Tauhara College principal Ben Hancock. Photo / File

"We got hold of the Ministry of Education and sent them the videos and started the clean up."

Mr Hancock said a decision would be made later on whether the school would reopen tomorrow.

Parent Adrian Armstrong, who has a son at Tauhara College, says the school buildings are old and cannot cope with the weather and have been in need of repair or upgrading for quite a while.

He says as a parent looking at the situation, it is frustrating that Tauhara College appears to receive almost zero funding to even upgrade its current facilities, while Taupō-nui-a-Tia College has been building entire new blocks.

Puddles in Tauhara College's A block of prefabs after a downpour on Wednesday, November 25. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Mr Armstrong says facilities aside, Tauhara College provides an excellent education.

"My son has grown as a student while being there and he truly wants to be there learning. Online learning can fill a gap, but it will not replace what he needs from face to face teaching."

The Ministry of Education's head of education infrastructure service, Kim Shannon said the Ministry had people on site at Tauhara College today to assess the damage and organise emergency repairs.

She said further work would be done at the college to fix roofing and cladding issues and deliver bathroom upgrades. The Ministry was also working with the school on a plan to fix its broader property challenges, Ms Shannon said.

Weather statistics for Taupō yesterday show that in the 24 hours to 8am today, the town received 42mm of rain, or nearly half the normal monthly rainfall. Taupo weatherman Bevan Choat said that between around 2.30pm and 2.50pm, it was torrential, falling at the rate of 1mm per minute.