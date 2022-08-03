Taupō triathlete Nicole van der Kaay is all smiles after winning the Tri Taranaki Festival elite race and automatic nomination to the NZ Olympic Committee selection panel. Photo / Getty Images

Two athletes from Taupō are competing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Triathlete Nicole van der Kaay raced in the women's individual triathlon event on Friday and finished ninth out of 33 competitors with a time of 57:24 after picking up a 10-second time penalty.

On Sunday Nicole was part of the mixed team relay along with teammates Hayden Wilde, Tayler Reid and Andrea Hansen. There were 12 teams in the event and, in the end, the team finished eight seconds behind third-placed Australia.

Hayden Wilde also picked up a 10-second time penalty which cost him the gold medal for the individual men's race. He has appealed the decision and, if successful, a second gold medal will be awarded.

Patrick Bevin (centre), cycling for Israel-Premier Tech, wins the Istanbul stage of the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on April 17, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Cyclist Patrick Bevin is competing in the men's road cycling team in the Warwick Road Race. His teammates are Jack Bauer, Aaron Gate, and Dion Smith. The event is set for Sunday, August 7, starting at 7pm and finishing at 4am New Zealand time.