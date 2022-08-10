Last week was pretty busy for Taupō Police.

Relieving response manager Acting Senior Sergeant Shane McNally says juvenile offending is really topical at the moment with kids riding motorbikes around Crown Park, and vehicles being stolen then dumped.

He says police are actively investigating reports of motorbike riding through Crown Park, home to Taupō Football Club and the town's football fields.

Mr McNally says 21 cars and or utes were stolen over the weekend, with the vehicles being taken for a joy ride then dumped. The cars were stolen from all over Taupō town, from Richmond Heights to Acacia Bay, with Mazda Demios and utes being particularly sought after.

He asks that people are vigilant about locking their vehicle, and to try and park in a well-lit, secure area.

On Friday there was a climbing fatality on Mt Ngāuruhoe where an experienced climber slid to his death. The police are actively investigating the death and the climber is still being identified.

Mr McNally says the other three members of the climbing party were airlifted off the mountain by the Greenlea Helicopter. He says the incident also involved the search and rescue team from Taupō, the National Park Police, members from RARO (Ruapehu Alpine Rescue Organisation), Tūrangi LandSAR (search and rescue), and local iwi.

"Recognition needs to be given to the guys that jump in a helicopter, to go up and do that side of things on a steep and slippery mountain."

Last week the main demand for frontline staff was attending callouts to family harm. Mr McNally says police encourage anyone to call 111 if they hear anything of a concerning nature.

He says as a matter of course, police are currently alcohol breath testing every driver they stop. Last week Tokoroa Police stopped someone who was four times the legal limit at 11am.