Taupō and Whakatāne are most beautiful large town finalists in the Keep NZ Beautiful Awards

Lake Taupō viewed from the Great Lake Pathway. Photo / NZME

Taupō and Whakatāne are both vying for the title of the Most Beautiful Large Town in the country.

The 2021 Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards are New Zealand's longest-running sustainability awards, and provide a benchmark for environmental excellence.

Run annually since 1972, the awards inspire, recognise and acknowledge those individuals, schools, community groups, towns and cities working passionately to Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

The 2021 awards are judged across five categories - individuals, communities, places, small and large towns, and cities.

Taupō was selected as a large town finalist for its beautification and sustainable tourism project of upgrading the Great Lake Pathway and their Taupō Town Centre Transformation project.

The latter was aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by introducing car-free pedestrian and cycle-friendly zones.



Whakatāne was selected for its litter prevention and waste minimisation initiatives, which include a school waste education programme, community water bottle refilling station, and voluntary litter cleanup events.

Whakatāne boasts sustainable tourism attractions such as the Kiwi Night Walks. Photo / Supplied

Whakatāne also implemented a community seed library to promote health and wellness through the act of gardening, adopted a Climate Change Strategy and boasts sustainable tourism attractions such as the Kiwi Night Walks.

Taupō is also a finalist in the Kiwis Choice Award for its Great Lake Pathway, along with Dudding Lake in Marton, Jim Barker Playground and Lake Huiputea in Otorohanga.

The fifth finalist in the Kiwi Choice award category is Queens Park in Invercargill

Dunedin and Wellington are vying for the title of the Most Beautiful Large City, and Whanganui and Hastings are competing for the Most Beautiful Small City award.

Foxton and Kaitaia are finalists in the Most Beautiful Small Town award.

This year there will also be a Supreme Award for the Most Beautiful Towns and Cities category.

The winner will have a mural painted in their town or city by a local artist, valued up to $10,000.



Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson and BusinessDesk head of lifestyle and features Jacqui Loates-Haver are the judges.

The pair will be visiting the finalist towns and cities in late August before the winners are announced at the Beautiful Ball at The Domes, Auckland Zoo, on October 28.

A full list of finalists and recipients and more details can be viewed on the Keep New Zealand Beautiful website.