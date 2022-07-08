Mohinder Sawroop, Deepak Kundal, and Baljit Singh are the new owners of Rotorua International and Our House on Eat St

Mohinder Sawroop, Deepak Kundal, and Baljit Singh are the new owners of Rotorua International and Our House on Eat St

MP Tāmati Coffey and his husband Tim Smith have sold their two Eat Streat businesses in Rotorua.

Coffey said they were proud to have served locals and visitors for more than seven years but time had come to focus on other things on their "bucket list".

"Our son Tūtānekai will start kōhanga reo soon, Tim will be returning to a teaching career in music which has always been his passion, and I will continue to represent Rotorua as an MP in Parliament and as deputy chair on the Rotorua Trust. Rotorua is our home and that won't change."

Tim Smith (left) and Tāmati Coffey at their former night club, Ponsonby Rd on Eat Streat. Photo / Ben Fraser

The pair opened Ponsonby Rd in March 2015 initially as an upmarket cocktail bar that had live music. It turned into a popular night spot for several years and was the "go-to" bar for the younger generation.

It closed and rebranded last year under the new name Rotorua International with the vision of going back to a quieter-style cocktail and wine bar.

Coffey, who was Labour's Waiariki MP until the last election, and Smith opened Our House, a Kiwi-styled restaurant and bar, in 2018.

Tim Smith (left) and Tamati Coffey when they opened their second bar on Eat Streat, Our House, in December 2018. Photo / Ben Fraser

The two businesses have been closed for the past two weeks as new owners Deepak Kundal, Mohinder Sawroop and Baljit Singh look to rebrand, rename and reopen them.

The trio, who own other Eat Streat businesses CBK, The Beer Garden and Leonardo's as well as Third Place Cafe, intend to reopen Our House in mid-July as a Mexican restaurant and they have plans for the Rotorua International to be either a small restaurant or a wine bar with soft music, suited for ages 30-plus.

New owners of the former Our House and Rotorua International (from left) Mohinder Sawroop, Deepak Kundal and Baljit Singh. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kundal said they already had a thriving night spot with The Beer Garden and they wouldn't be reopening Rotorua International as a nightclub.

Meanwhile, as Coffey said goodbye to their hospitality lifestyle, he said they wouldn't be where they were without the support of their regulars.

"We want to thank our many loyal customers who have helped us navigate the Covid pandemic which hasn't been easy, but made easier with their unwavering support."

Coffey and Smith have been strong advocates for paying the living wage to their staff. The Rotorua Daily Post asked if that had had an impact on the businesses and if there were any regrets.

Coffey said they were more confident than ever hospitality workers must be paid and treated well or as a city Rotorua would struggle to draw in good workers, who in turn attracted the many tourists that travelled for "great foodie experiences".

"Respected career hospo workers are worth their weight in gold and we need to grow more of them in Rotorua. We wouldn't be here without them."

He said it was great to see new hospitality businesses opening in Rotorua.

"The best thing that we can do to support them is to stop talking negatively about our city or we will be the victims of our own demise and it'll be our hardworking tourism and hospitality businesses that will suffer."

He urged a new council elected after this year's local body elections to look at how to maximise Eat Streat.

"An incoming council need to consider what Eat Streat version two looks like. For years we've talked about extending Eat Streat, or creating bespoke food festivals, but food tourism hasn't really eventuated. I'm keen to work with a new council to realise those ambitions."

Coffey said he wished the new owners "all the success in the world".