Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua homeless crisis: Kāinga Ora celebrates three new homes for local families

5 minutes to read
Opening of 3 new Kainga Ora homes on May Rd

Opening of 3 new Kainga Ora homes on May Rd

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist


Three Rotorua families get to move into new public housing this week - making a small dent in the number of homes needed to ease the city's housing crisis.

Kāinga Ora held a blessing ceremony

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.