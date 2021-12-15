Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Support mounts for Māori teen at centre of Farmers Tauriko 'racial profiling'

5 minutes to read
Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

The family of a Rotorua teen who says she was told she looked "undesirable" by a Farmers staff member in Tauranga has been inundated with support.

Aiomai Nuku-Tarawhiti, 15, and her Tauranga cousin, Shae Brown,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.