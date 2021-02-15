Success for Rotorua speedway drivers at Ministocks in Paradise

The field of 26 youth drivers prepare for the start of the first finals race at Paradise Valley Speedway. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

For the first time in the 19-year history of the Ministocks in Paradise speedway meeting, drivers from the same club took all three spots on the podium.

In a fitting result, it was drivers from the host club of Rotorua who completed the feat.

The event, also known as the Tubby Norriss Memorial, had 39 local boys and girls aged 12-16 as part of the 137-strong entry list.

After qualifying on Friday night, seven of the local drivers had made it through to the main championship field of 26, as well as drivers from 11 other tracks from around the country.

Terence Dorrell (212r) was one of the favourites ahead of the meeting and showed why with a dominant display in the finals.

First, third, and fourth placings in the three-race series gave him a points haul of 73 from a possible 78, finishing 11 points ahead of runner-up Ashton Osborne (16r).

Mitch Fabish (95r) was another point back in third to complete the Rotorua clean sweep. Also making the finals field were Tasman Bryson (42r), Imogen Aulding (65r), Cohen Wright (88r) and Flynn Fraser (93r).

A separate junior competition has also been staged since 2011, and Dorrell has become the first driver to win both the junior (in 2019) and now the senior titles.

And to show the strength and class of the young drivers coming through the grades, all three of last year's junior podium qualified for this year's senior finals.

In the junior class this year, the results also featured a local in a top position with Caleb Stanaway (39r) finishing runner-up to Nelson's Jack Burson (21n). Thomas Davis (7w) of Wellington was third.

Many of today's big names in speedway began their racing careers in youth ministocks and have featured in the top placings at Ministocks in Paradise.

North Island champion, again

Rotorua streetstock racer Mike King (58r) successfully defended his North Island championship on Saturday night at Awapuni Speedway in Gisborne.

It was double success for the Rotorua club, as Shane Bracken (858r) finished runner-up in the championship, also matching his position from 12 months ago when the event was

held on their home track.

The two local racers continued their strong form of recent seasons, which saw King win the New Zealand championship last year as well as the North Island title, while Bracken was the 2020 NZ Grand Prix champion.

These two will be firm favourites for the Bay of Plenty title to be raced at Paradise Valley Speedway on February 27.

Rascals target national title

After the recent success of the Rotorua Rebels superstock team, attention turns to the Rotorua Rascals stockcar team who travel to Te Marua Speedway in Wellington this weekend for the 2021 New Zealand Championships.

Depending on the country's Covid-19 alert levels, the meeting will see 12 teams from across the country competing with qualifying racing on Friday night, and finals scheduled for Saturday.

The Rotorua Rascals have a five win-four loss record this season but that includes success at the West Coast Championships which will provide a confidence boost for the side.

The Rotorua team finished third last year and last won this championship in 2014. Extra incentive for the team is that the New Zealand Championship-winning team gets to be the host club for the event the following season.

The drivers selected for the Rotorua Rascals side are Mike Herbert (52r), Robbie Sisson (58r), Brent Stewart (93r), Dion Henderson (544r), Robbie Morris (638r), Keegan Orr (735r).