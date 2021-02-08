Rotorua Rebels win historic Superstock Teams Championship

Rotorua Rebel Lance Elsworth delivers a big hit on Wellington Wildcat Keegan Levien during the teams racing semifinal race. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

The Rotorua Rebels superstock team have claimed their first title win at the ENZED Superstock Teams Championships in 35 years.

They produced a dominant team display in front of a sell out crowd of close to 20,000 fans at the famous Palmerston North event.

Alan McRobbie, AJ Axtens, Lance Elsworth, plus twins Dale and Brent Stewart made up the on-track team which many considered a youthful and exciting looking team that had plenty of potential for the future, but they delivered on the big stage at first opportunity.

Superstock teams racing features eight cars in a race, with four on each team. With intentional contact allowed to try to slow or eliminate the other team cars, teams racing provides some of the most spectacular motorsport action anywhere in the world.

The Rebels faced the Stratford Scrappers and Baypark Busters in qualifying racing on Saturday night, and the wins against both sides saw them finish fourth on points in the 13-team field, earning a semifinal berth against the highly rated Wellington Wildcats the following night.

With confidence growing throughout the weekend, the Rebels took the early advantage against the Wellington side but some big hits taking out two of the Rotorua cars looked to even things up.

The Rotorua Rebels team, management and crew celebrate victory in Palmerston North on Sunday night. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

However, the Stewart brothers maintained their composure to race to the win, and taking the Rebels to the Teams Championship final for the first time since 2002.

The final was against 2019 champion side the Canterbury Glen Eagles, and the Rebels had team captain Alan McRobbie sitting out due to damage sustained in the semi.

Christchurch took the lead early but AJ Axtens and Brent Stewart chased hard. With Lance Elsworth and Dale Stewart excelling in the blocking role hindering the opposition, their teammates built a strong lead and raced smartly to avoid any traps themselves.

As Brent Stewart took the chequered flag, emotions were high amongst the Rotorua team and fans who had waited decades for this moment to happen again.

The winning Rotorua Rebels team reserve driver Gary Hunter (left), Dale Stewart, Lance Elsworth, AJ Axtens, captain Alan McRobbie, Brent Stewart and manager Steve Axtens. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

Team manager Steve Axtens acknowledged the team and the historic nature of the win.

"We had confidence that we could do well, they are knowledgeable racers, and got in the right spot at the right time. We had a debrief on Monday and the boys are still pinching themselves. We have a trophy sitting here and it is pretty surreal.

"We really thank everyone for their support too."

The next outing for the Rotorua Rebels will be at Auckland's Waikaraka Park Speedway on March 12-13.