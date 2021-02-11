Future speedway stars in action at Paradise Valley this weekend

Rotorua's Brayden McDonald (left), Nicole Steiner, Alisha Clarey, Mitch Fabish and Kate Murray will be part of the Ministocks In Paradise qualifying field. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

The future stars of New Zealand speedway racing will gather in Rotorua this weekend for the 2021 Ministocks in Paradise, held over two nights at TWS Paradise Valley Speedway.

A head count of 137 race car drivers aged between 12-16 has entered the event, with visitors from as far away as Christchurch and Greymouth set to take part.

While Speedway NZ does not hold official national championship events for the youth speedway classes, the young drivers themselves have long regarded this Rotorua-hosted event as the unofficial NZ Championship.

2020 Ministocks In Paradise winner Cody Hodge (centre), of Palmerston North, flanked by runner-up Cody Ogle (left), of Taranaki, and Regan Tyler, of Kihikihi. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

Thirty-nine local boys and girls will be part of the entry field, looking to achieve what just three Rotorua drivers have managed to do since the event started in 2003.

Top local hopes include Tasman Bryson (42r), Mitch Fabish (95r), Terence Dorrell (212r), and Jessie Henderson (454r).

Many of today's big names in speedway, across superstocks, sprintcars and saloons, began their racing careers in youth ministocks and have featured in top placings at Ministocks in Paradise.

Qualifying takes place on Friday night, with the finals and consolation racing on Saturday. Tickets are available at the venue, with racing starting at 6pm both nights.