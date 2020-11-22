State Highway 2 Pekatahi Bridge closure next month

State Highway 2 will be closed at the Pekatahi Bridge north of Taneatua. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 2 will be closed at the Pekatahi Bridge north of Taneatua between 9am and 6pm on Wednesday, December 9.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said, in a statement, the closure was for a bridge inspection and resurfacing works nearby.

"Due to the narrow width of the bridge, it needs to be closed to ensure there is enough room for our contractors to carry out the inspection safely," the statement said.

"We have scheduled the resurfacing works adjacent to the bridge to take place at the same time to minimise disruption to motorists."

There will be a detour in place for northbound traffic, using Taneatua Rd, Arawa Rd, Hinemoa St and on to State Highway 30 towards Awakeri.

Southbound traffic should use the same route, in reverse.

Regular bridge inspections and resurfacing works help to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

Waka Kotahi thanked motorists for their patience.