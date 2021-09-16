Spring Into Summer fundraiser will now be springing into autumn

Ines Friese showing bright pieces in a Spring Into Summer event. Photo / Supplied

An afternoon of spring fashion being organised to help raise money for an important local cause has been postponed until next year.

The annual Spring Into Summer, organised by Quota Rotorua, was to be held this Sunday, but due to Covid-19 alert levels has been postponed to Sunday, March 20 in 2022.

The event is a fundraiser for the local branch of Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Since the event is now being held in March, it will be featuring the upcoming autumn collection of Miss Parrots rather than the spring collection.

The event also includes an afternoon tea, entertainment, prizes and a raffle draw.

Quota Rotorua member Robyn Ward says with the restrictions it would have been difficult to run the event.

She says a lot of the people who attend are also immune-compromised, and they would not want to put anyone at risk.

Robyn says they are grateful to be able to hold the fashion show fundraiser at a later date and they hope everything will be settled by March.

Refunds for the postponed event are being given so ticket sales can start fresh for the new date.

Members of the community are encouraged to lock the March 22 date into their calendars and bring their friends, family or work colleagues together for a fun afternoon out.

She says the event is being held at John Paul College's new Thurston Theatre thanks to the generosity of the school, and the afternoon's entertainment will include pianists, a violinist, a vocalist, and Lakes Performing Arts Centre performances.

A speaker at the event will be Rotorua's Carol Clarke.

Funds raised from this event are used to support Rotorua people with leukaemia and blood cancer.

The details

- What: Spring Into Autumn

- When: Sunday, March 20, 1pm

- Where: The Thurston Theatre, John Paul College

- Tickets: $40, available from Miss Parrots and Steiners