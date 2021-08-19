Spring Into Summer fundraiser to give a peek at Miss Parrots fashion

Miss Parrots owner Ines Friese confidently showing off a spring collection at the last Spring Into Summer event. Photo / Supplied

Miss Parrots owner Ines Friese confidently showing off a spring collection at the last Spring Into Summer event. Photo / Supplied

An afternoon of spring fashion being flaunted will be a fun, stylish way to help raise money for an important local cause.

The annual Spring Into Summer, organised by Quota Rotorua, is next month and is a fresh-look fashion show featuring the spring collection of Miss Parrots.

The event is a fundraiser for the local branch of Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Spring Into Summer also includes an afternoon tea, entertainment, prizes and a raffle draw.

Last year's event had to keep being put off by lockdowns, so it is hoped this year's one won't end up being affected too.

Quota Rotorua members Robyn Ward, Judy Thompson and Lyn Gahan say they are very grateful for the support, with a lot of sponsors on board this year.

"The business people in town have been wonderful. We were very hesitant to approach them because we weren't sure how they had been getting on due to Covid."

They encourage the community to get their friends, family or work colleagues together for a fun afternoon out and, of course, to raise money for a worthy local cause.

"The ladies who come have a really nice afternoon, and they often make it an event to attend year-on-year."

Sarah Frayne Donor (left), development manager for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer Auckland presents co-president of Quota Barbara Cumming with a certificate of appreciation. Photo / Supplied

Robyn and Judy say Quota Rotorua is grateful for John Paul College's support in letting the event be held at the school's new theatre, and the afternoon's entertainment will include pianists, a violinist, a vocalist, and Lakes Performing Arts Centre performances.

A speaker at the event will be Rotorua's Carol Clarke.

Marie Steiner, Rotorua branch of Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand support member, says the funds raised from the event are often used to help people who have been diagnosed with the like of travel expenses and grocery vouchers.

"It's for things to help out when people are sick all of a sudden and need a helping hand, such as travel expenses to go to Waikato for treatment."

She says it's great to be able to have the event in the new Thurston Theatre and that John Paul College has been amazing.

"A big thank you to all the members of Quota Rotorua who have got behind us for so many years. The leukaemia patients are very grateful for the help this gives."

The details

- What: Spring Into Summer

- When: Sunday, September 19, 1pm

- Where: The Thurston Theatre, John Paul College

- Tickets: $40, available from Miss Parrots and Steiners