The finalists at the Spark Stella Business Awards 2022 have a lot to be thankful for, mainly surviving the tough business conditions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Towncentre Taupō general manager Julie McLeod says there were so many entries it was decided to split them into three industry categories "to be fair" as well as to use the opportunity to share experiences from the Taupō business community.

"Finalists in the Camex Stella Survivors awards not only survived, but did it with grace and passion, as well as blood, sweat and tears," Julie says.

Finalists:

Service Survivor: Act 2 Performing Arts School, BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge, Damel Kennels Runs Trailers and Portable Buildings, Graft Joinery, Summit Fitness.

Tourism Survivor: Huka Prawn Park, Lake Taupō Holiday Resort, Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, Taupō Sailing Adventures, You Travel.

Business Survivor: Constables Kitchen, Get Set Event Hire, Hamills Taupō, Lil Something Ltd, Positive Kalibration Cafe.

Huka Prawn Park are finalists in the award for Tourism Stella Survivor. Photo / Supplied

Huka Prawn Park marketing manager Jemma Gregory says the company entered the tourism survival award when a team member felt a connection with the category.

"We have an amazing core staff and they have supported us through hard times and we have supported our staff the whole way.

"Our staff are a huge part of why we are still open after the disruption caused by the pandemic."

In the past two years they have had to reduce their opening hours, but have never had to make anyone redundant.

Jemma says making it to the finals is a cause for celebration and a real boost to the team who always go the extra mile.

Service Survivor finalists Tūrangi manufacturers Damel Kennels Runs Trailers and Portable Buildings is owned by Karen and Michael Stuart. The pair bought the business in the first week of the first Covid-19 lockdown.

In the workshop at Damel Kennels, Runs, Trailers and Portable Buildings. The Tūrangi-based business is a finalist in the award for Service Stella Survivor. Photo / Supplied

In the past two years they have gone from being a one-man band to employing nine people from Tūrangi.

Karen says the business is thriving, with expansion plans that will ultimately allow them to employ 40 people.

"Our employees are wonderful, wonderful guys.

"We have come to love the Tūrangi area very much and want to create something positive," Karen says.

She says it was a shock to be a finalist, and is looking forward to going along on the night and sitting with others "who are just as deserving".

"Everyone who went through the hardship in Covid, what they went through was just as much as what we did."

Business Survivor finalist Get Set Event Hire owner Tracey Thompson says she lost all her business overnight when the country went into the first lockdown.

Get Set Event Hire are finalists in the award for Business Stella Survivor. Photo / Supplied

She says the pandemic was an opportunity to reposition their street presence, and she spent lockdown negotiating with the landlord of their new business premises on Titiraupenga St, on the fringes of Taupō town centre.

Before the pandemic, Tracey says they were an event hire company in the industrial area. Now they have a street frontage and a showroom.

"Some would say we were crazy to do this, but it was the best thing we could have done and the work is flowing in."

Tracey says her team of 10 were super excited to be finalists in the Stella Awards, saying they have often supplied event material to the awards but never dreamed they would be in them.