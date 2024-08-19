In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Kiwi on board sunk luxury yacht, thousands of St John staff walk off the job, and boost to Auckland safety.

State Highway 2 remains closed until further notice due to a large slip at Waiotahe Beach.

Heavy rain overnight Sunday caused the slip between Kutarere and Ōpōtiki, in the eastern Bay of Penty.

An update from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi on Monday afternoon said pōhutukawa trees above the slip face were very precarious and needed to be removed before any slip clearance could begin.

“In addition the slip face is still moving today making it unsafe for any activities, beyond the geotechnical risk assessment.”