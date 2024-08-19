Advertisement
Updated

Slip closes State Highway 2 between Kutarere and Ōpōtiki, Bay of Plenty

Rotorua Daily Post
State Highway 2 remains closed until further notice due to a large slip at Waiotahe Beach.

Heavy rain overnight Sunday caused the slip between Kutarere and Ōpōtiki, in the eastern Bay of Penty.

An update from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi on Monday afternoon said pōhutukawa trees above the slip face were very precarious and needed to be removed before any slip clearance could begin.

“In addition the slip face is still moving today making it unsafe for any activities, beyond the geotechnical risk assessment.”

NZTA says a 'substantial slip' at Waiotahe Beach is likely to take days to clear. Photo / NZTA
NZTA said arborists would begin removing the dangerous trees this morning and contractors would clear the earth and debris as soon as it was safe to do so.

“This is a substantial slip and SH2 is likely to be closed for a number of days. NZTA will update the community and road users as soon as we have more information.”

Road users should allow extra time for the detour which is:

  • east-bound traffic: Right onto Waiotahi Valley Back Rd, Verrall Rd, Left Paerata Ridge Rd before rejoining SH2.
  • west-bound traffic in reverse.

The detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles.

