Thousands of mourners will today farewell war hero Sir Robert Gillies at Rotorua’s Te Papaiouru marae.
Today marks the final day of his tangihanga with whānau, friends and dignitaries among those paying their respects. His body has been at the marae in Ōhinemutu since Saturday.
The funeral service today is at 11am and his burial will follow at the kauae urupā (cemetery).
Gillies, known as “Bom” or “Koro Bom”, was the last surviving member of the 28th Māori Battalion. The 99-year-old died on Thursday afternoon surrounded by whānau at his home. He had suffered failing health in the past few months after a car accident.
Gillies was known for his work after the war, defending the rights of returning Māori soldiers who faced racism, despite serving in World War II.
“I’m an ex-serving soldier and I’ve had all the benefits of having a military career.
“Gillies pointed out some things that have been a mamae [sadness] for us for a long time.
“When our men came home, there were issues with entry into places ... there were issues around employment and housing.
“He pointed out that those issues need to be rectified and dealt with in today’s modern army and the leaders of today’s army, air force and navy have been listening to Sir Bom, they’ve been a wonderful mouthpiece.
“He leaves behind the legacy of the 28th Māori Battalion. But his personal legacy was that when he got knighted, he wasn’t just a tekoteko [trophy] for the knighthood.”
“In this particular case, the army was ready to offer Sir Robert’s whānau whatever level of support they required and were privileged to be asked to help on the ground.”
Kimber said he had never met Tā Bom. “But I have heard the legends and the stories so it’s a bit of a privilege to be here on behalf of the army and contribute towards the tangi,” Kimber said.
Chief of Army, Major General Rose King said: “Tā Bom encapsulated what it means to be a warrior of Ngāti Tūmatauenga with personal courage, comradeship, commitment and integrity that was an example to us all.
“His service and sacrifice to Ngāti Tūmatauenga and to New Zealand will never be forgotten,” King said.
Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.