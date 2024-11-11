Former battalion commander of the 2nd/1st infantry Leith Comer told the Rotorua Daily Post ahead of today’s services that the 28th Māōri Batallion was Gillies’ “legacy”.

“Tā [Sir] Bom wasn’t just a figurehead when he got knighted, he actually was very active,” Comer said.

“He went to the Waitangi Tribunal and put a case to them about how poorly the soldiers were treated when they came home.

“I’m an ex-serving soldier and I’ve had all the benefits of having a military career.

“Gillies pointed out some things that have been a mamae [sadness] for us for a long time.

“When our men came home, there were issues with entry into places ... there were issues around employment and housing.

“He pointed out that those issues need to be rectified and dealt with in today’s modern army and the leaders of today’s army, air force and navy have been listening to Sir Bom, they’ve been a wonderful mouthpiece.

“He leaves behind the legacy of the 28th Māori Battalion. But his personal legacy was that when he got knighted, he wasn’t just a tekoteko [trophy] for the knighthood.”

Army personnel from Palmerston North at Te Papaiouru Marae help with preparing food before the tangi of Sir Robert “Bom” Gillies. Photo/Andrew Warner

Meanwhile, 20 personnel from the 2nd Combat Support Service Battalion in Palmerston North have been helping with tangi preparations at the marae since Saturday.

Captain Ben Kimber of the 2nd Combat Support Service Battalion said food catering was not a common activity for the New Zealand Defence Force.

“It’s a big occasion for both the New Zealand Defence Force and the remembrance of the Māori Battalion so we’re happy to provide catering support for the wharekai,” Kimber said.

“Occasions to support tangihanga such as that of Sir Robert Gillies – who has such a significant connection to us as Ngāti Tūmatauenga [New Zealand Army] – are pretty rare.”

Kimber said the funeral was a “special opportunity for the army to contribute to the wider community”.

“In this particular case, the army was ready to offer Sir Robert’s whānau whatever level of support they required and were privileged to be asked to help on the ground.”

Kimber said he had never met Tā Bom. “But I have heard the legends and the stories so it’s a bit of a privilege to be here on behalf of the army and contribute towards the tangi,” Kimber said.

Chief of Army, Major General Rose King said: “Tā Bom encapsulated what it means to be a warrior of Ngāti Tūmatauenga with personal courage, comradeship, commitment and integrity that was an example to us all.

“His service and sacrifice to Ngāti Tūmatauenga and to New Zealand will never be forgotten,” King said.

