A Mana Whakahono partnership agreement between Taupō District Council and Ngāti Tūrangitukua has been recognised with a national award. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Tūrangitukua and Taupō District Council have been awarded Te Tohu Waka Hourua - The Buddle Findlay Award for Māori-Council Partnerships as part of the 2022 LGFA Taituarā Local Government Excellence Awards.

The award was announced in an online ceremony yesterday.

The Whakahono ā Rohe Partnership Agreement builds on existing Mana Whakahono ā Rohe, an existing tool under the Resource Management Act (RMA) designed to enable tangata whenua and local authorities to discuss and record how they will work together on resource management matters, including joint decision making.

The iwi and council have built on an existing Mana Whakahono to extend this into planning and decision-making under the Local Government, Reserves, and the Ngāti Tūrangitukua Settlement Acts, and in the council's co-governance structure.

The judges praised Taupō District Council, saying this was a standout entry in this category with a focus on culture and behaviour change.

"This genuine desire to empower mana whenua in joint decision-making across the

council made this the most transformative entry in this category. We look forward to hearing more of the progress Ngāti Tūrangitukua and Taupō District Council can make for their community," the judges said.

Taituarā chief executive Karen Thomas congratulated Ngāti Tūrangitukua and Taupō District Council and said it was wonderful to be able to acknowledge the commitment to excellence and the contribution that projects like this make to shaping communities.

"Because we are unable to celebrate in person this year it is even more important to recognise the inspiring projects and dedicated people that contribute to the local government sector."

Te Tohu Waka Hourua - The Buddle Findlay Award for Māori-Council Partnerships recognises programmes, projects, or initiatives that demonstrate outstanding results from working in partnership with Māori. Entries may come from any area of local government activity but must be able to demonstrate a commitment to partnership with Māori.

