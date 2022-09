Police were called to a serious crash near Ōpōtiki about 3.10am. Photo / NZME

State Highway 2 near Ōpōtiki has reopened following a crash earlier today.



The road was closed between Paerata Ridge Rd and Woodlands Rd and reopened around 10.20am.



One person was critically injured in the crash, which was reported to police at 3.10am.