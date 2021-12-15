Seven deputy chief executives: What's in the new job descriptions

The deputy chief executives' job descriptions. Photo / Felix Desmarais / LDR

Job descriptions for Rotorua Lakes Council's seven deputy chief executives were finished 222 days after their appointments, revealing how the top jobs have changed.

Council chief executive Geoff Williams says the deputies are now working towards their objectives and the public has been provided with "extensive information".

On Wednesday last week the council confirmed the job descriptions for the seven deputies, who were appointed in March, were completed on November 5 and confirmed with the deputies over the following weeks.

The deputies were appointed as part of an "organisational realignment" revealed in June.

The change had so far resulted in seven senior staff members' being appointed deputy chief executives and the creation of 10 new roles at the next level down.

Two deputies had pay rises as a result, totalling about $28,000 per year, and more than $50,000 had been spent on consultants for the change.

Local Democracy Reporting summarised some of the most notable changes between roles.

Organisational enablement deputy chief executive (formerly chief financial officer / business support group manager)

The new role did not feature a specific requirement in the former role's job description for the person to be a chartered accountant, or equivalent experience.

Instead, the new role called for a broader "relevant tertiary qualification and or proven experience".

The former role's "position purpose" was to "ensure the long-term financial and asset sustainability of [the] council" - a line not in the corresponding section for the new job.

The new purpose was: "resources and innovative approaches are provided to ensure council services drive positive outcomes for Te Arawa and the community".

Under "key accountabilities", the former role's description stated the person would be accountable for providing "asset and financial sustainability". This line did not appear in the new job description, though the section noted the list was not exhaustive.

"Position specific competencies and attributes" for the former role included "proven ability to lead the financial function of a complex organisation".

The new description did not retain that line but under "key accountabilities" it did include managing "resources", including personnel.

The position specific competencies and attributes included that a preferred candidate would have proven experience strategically leading governance support, strategy, planning and a communications team.

Communications formerly came under the corporate planning and governance manager role.

Community wellbeing deputy chief executive (formerly operations group manager)

Unlike the former role, the new role did not have a specific mention of a business management degree, instead stating "relevant tertiary qualification" or proven experience.

The former role's "position purpose" was operationally focused on the "delivery of services", while the community wellbeing deputy chief executive role's full position purpose was: "connected, thriving communities that promote wellbeing and inclusion".

"Key accountabilities" for the former role focused on the delivery and performance of services and customer care. Under the same section for the new role, it included "creating a sense of place", "connecting communities" and "supporting communities".

Position specific competencies included "proven ability to work with ambiguity" - a line that featured in other deputies' job descriptions.

Te Arawa partnerships deputy chief executive (formerly Māori group manager)

The new job description removed mention of Te Arawa from "job specific competencies and attributes" along with mentioning a person in the role should ideally have networks with Te Arawa, an awareness of Te Arawa tīkanga (protocol) and the ability to speak Māori.

The position purpose for the new role was that the council "partners effectively with Te Arawa".

There were four direct reports to the former role and two to the new role.

Key accountabilities went from championing biculturalism and supporting the development of the Te Arawa partnership in the old role to "increasing organisational capacity" around the partnership in the new role.

District development deputy chief executive (formerly strategy group manager)

The position purpose for the former role was to lead district and organisational strategy.

The deputy chief executive role purpose was described as "creating community wealth and a sustainable economy".

Direct reports dropped from six to two.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive officer Geoff Williams. Photo / File

Key accountabilities went from a strategy focus - "provide a strategic framework" and "coordinate the development of core strategy" to a focus on business investment and district growth and development - more specifically focused on consenting, housing and "sustainable communities".

Position specific competencies for the deputy chief executive role included proven senior strategic leadership experience in economic development delivery, something not featured in the strategy group manager's description.

District leadership and democracy deputy chief executive (formerly corporate planning and governance manager)

Key accountabilities, while not an exhaustive list in any of the job descriptions, focused on engagement, partnerships, governance and communications for the former corporate planning and governance role.

The former role reported to a group manager, while the new role reported to the chief executive.

The new job description stated the role would focus on making the council "respected" as well as leading partnerships, including that the council "identity" was well-understood and supported, and "people support and follow [the] council".

Chief executive's group deputy chief executive (formerly chief executive office manager)

The chief executive's office manager position purpose described it as a "key advisor" to the chief executive and mayor. It had one direct report and the new role has two.

The deputy role was described as "to provide organisational direction, coordination and overview ... supporting the chief executive in enabling deputy chief executives and the organisation to achieve success".

The role did not otherwise appear to deviate significantly from assisting the chief executive and providing communications and public relations expertise, which was the main feature of both job descriptions.

Infrastructure and environmental solutions deputy chief executive (formerly infrastructure general manager)

The job descriptions between the former and new roles did not deviate significantly from one another.

Public knows enough - Council

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams was asked a series of questions arising from the job descriptions, seeking details on his decisions surrounding them, and the impacts he believed they had.

In a statement via the council communications team, Williams said there was "nothing further to add" to the "extensive information and commentary" already provided to the public.

"The team are now in their roles and delivering for our community across their areas of responsibility."

In an interview with Local Democracy Reporting in June this year, Williams said the changes to the roles were "not substantive".

"If you vary their role substantially ... it's a new role and they're quite entitled to say 'hey you never employed me to do this job, this is a new job'.

"These are fundamentally their jobs".

The council had previously confirmed to Local Democracy Reporting that as of November 5 the job descriptions were not complete.

Last week, a council spokeswoman clarified they were not completed at the time of the November 5 query, but were later that day.