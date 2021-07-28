Serious injuries after car goes down bank at Okere Falls, Rotorua

Police were alerted at about 6.45am. Photo / file

One person has been seriously injured after a car went down a bank near Maniatutu Rd and Okere Falls in Rotorua.

Earleir, a police spokeswoman said one person had minor injuries, however, a St John spokesman confirmed one person had been taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

Police were alerted about 6.45am.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fire crews were also sent to the scene to help with first aid.

Fire and Emergency Services were alerted at 6.43am.

More to come