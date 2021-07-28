Serious injuries after car goes down bank at Okere Falls, Rotorua

One person has been seriously injured after a car went down a bank near Maniatutu Rd and Okere Falls in Rotorua.
Earleir, a police spokeswoman said one person had minor injuries, however, a St John spokesman confirmed one person had been taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.
Police were alerted about 6.45am.
A Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fire crews were also sent to the scene to help with first aid.
Fire and Emergency Services were alerted at 6.43am.
