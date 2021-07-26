Truck crash blocks Settlers Rd, powerlines down

Police, ambulance and fire services have been called to the scene. Photo / File

A truck and trailer crash is blocking a road south of Rotorua and powerlines are down.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on Settlers Rd, Reporoa, between Wharepapa Rd and State Highway 5 just before 11am.

A truck has crashed into a pole resulting in its trailer rolling, blocking both lanes of the road, she said.

The driver has minor injuries.

Powerlines are down and the local power authority has been called, the spokeswoman said.

There is no information on diversions at this stage, she said.

More to come.