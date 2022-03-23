Hundreds more households living in Māori and public homes were set to benefit from locally generated, clean power. Photo / NZME

The Government has announced a second round of funding aimed at cutting power bills and creating warmer Māori and state housing.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced in Rotorua today more money for the Māori Housing Renewable Energy Fund, totalling $2.3 million.

She said hundreds more households living in Māori homes and state housing were set to benefit from locally generated, clean power, thanks to the funding for trialling small-scale renewable energy projects.

"Around 180 Māori households will be able to access cheap, clean power through solar panels, household batteries and new geothermal energy systems.

"Some of the 12 projects being funded today are also supporting broader energy benefits, such as bringing energy independence to remote communities, supporting Māori energy businesses, building skills, and enabling mana whenua to return to traditional energy sources."

This funding round followed the $2m allocated to 14 projects in May last year.

"Already through the successful round 1 projects we're starting to see the real impact that the Māori Housing Renewable Energy Fund is having on people's lives, with monthly energy bills being halved in some cases, enabling whānau to better heat their homes to a healthy standard," Associate Minister for Māori Housing Peeni Henare said.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods. Photo / NZME

"For example, Te Arawa Whānau Ora installed solar panels on 14 homes around Rotorua last year. Over summer, those households saved on average about $100 on their monthly power bills – a reduction of between 30 and 50 per cent.

"With the savings, one of these households has been able to install a heat pump, which is the cheapest, most efficient way to heat the home to a healthy temperature.

"Others are feeling more confident about heating their home without worrying about the cost – no doubt to the benefit of their overall health and wellbeing."

About $14m of funding in total is available for renewable energy projects on Māori housing, with the third and final funding round, worth $9m, opening last week.

A further $14m is available for renewable energy projects on state houses, most of which is being administered through Kāinga Ora.

Kāinga Ora is currently trialling solar panels on 100 state houses in the Wellington region.

Kāinga Ora is planning further solar installations throughout the country and by 2024, approximately 1000 state houses will be fitted with renewable energy systems.

KEY POINTS:

• 12 renewable energy projects help 180 Māori households get cheaper, cleaner power

• Power bills reduced by up to 50 per cent on completed projects

• Solar panels are being installed on 100 state houses in the Wellington region with more installations planned around the country

• Helps bring energy independence to remote communities

• Part of a suite of government initiatives targeting energy hardship

• Projects to be proof of concept for future energy solutions

- Supplied copy