(From left) Hannah Bennett, 9, Brooke Bennett, 5, Emily Bennett, 3, and Abby Bennett, 7, worked hard on their CD weaving. Photo / Shauni James

(From left) Hannah Bennett, 9, Brooke Bennett, 5, Emily Bennett, 3, and Abby Bennett, 7, worked hard on their CD weaving. Photo / Shauni James

Lego, computer science, Aquabots, a range of crafts and even a dance party has been some of the fun which has seen the Rotorua Library bustling with families these July school holidays.

The library's July School Holiday Programme was one of a number of programmes and events held around the city to help keep the kids entertained while school was out.

Youth and early learning team members said the library's activities had been averaging at 50 plus people attending, which was up on the previous couple of school holiday programmes.

"Despite the weather people have braved leaving the house and getting involved."

They said there had been lots of grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins bringing kids along to the activities, so families were getting together and using them as an opportunity to catch up and spend time together.

There had been a variety of activities to cater for everyone and a range of ages, they said.

Oscar Connor, 8, and Sage Connor, 7, went colourful with their CD weaving creations. Photo / Shauni James

On Wednesday morning Oscar Connor, 8, and Sage Connor, 7, were at the Rotorua Library giving CD weaving a go.

Oscar said he enjoyed making a pattern with the weaving, and the hard bit was keeping track of going under and over with the wool.

He said he also enjoyed going to the library because of all the books it had, since he likes reading.

Oscar said during the July school holidays his family had also visited Ohakune for three days, went to the movies to see the new Minions movie, and was going to Armageddon this weekend.

Oscar and Sage, who go to St Mary's Catholic School, were looking forward to seeing their friends back at school.

Hannah Bennett, 9, and Abby Bennett, 7, were also at the library for CD weaving with family.

Hannah said she liked weaving things together and she did so at home too.

She enjoys going to the library in the school holidays to make art, read books and because it is nice and quiet.

Hannah and Abby said they had also spent the holidays playing with their dogs, visiting friends and drawing.

Emily Lennox, 8, and Ava Lennox, 6, were taking on the CD weaving with their grandmother.

Emily said she like getting into the rhythm of weaving and it was not something she had done before.

Emily and Ava said they had also been to the Hydraulic Monsters craft activity at the library's holiday programme.

They had also been enjoying walking their puppy Willow, watching DVDs on rainy days, and camping in their caravan at Waikite for the school holidays.

Other examples of school programmes during the July school holidays are The Arts Village's Holiday Arts Academy and Lakes Performing Arts Centre's Evolve Band/Beat Producing programme.