The trust will handle the administration of iwi and hapū led conservation projects across the Kaimai Mamaku, ranging from pest animal and plant control to kauri protection. Photo / Supplied

The Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust has entered into a multi-year agreement to manage efforts to restore the mauri of the Kaimai Mamaku Ranges through iwi, hapū, whanau and community-led conservation action.

The Kaimai Mamaku Restoration Project was announced in September 2020, with $19.4 million in funding through the Mahi o te Taiao/Jobs for Nature programme.

It was initially led by the Department of Conservation/Te Papa Atawhai until the Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust established organisational infrastructure to deliver the project.

The transition to the trust was marked with a formal handover ceremony at Wairere Falls on June 22.

The transition to the trust was marked with a formal handover ceremony at Wairere Falls on June 22. Photo / Supplied

Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust chief executive Louise Saunders said mana whenua and community had been at the heart of this kaupapa since 2009.

"The trust is proudly co-governed by Māori and community trustees. We are committed to using the incredible platform offered by Jobs for Nature to drive effective restoration action across the Kaimai Mamaku.

"Achieving the vision of a thriving forest will take shared knowledge and collective action, and that's what this agreement will deliver."

Department of Conservation deputy director general, Kahui Kaupapa Atawhai Michelle Hippolite said handing this project over to the Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust was a significant milestone in the trust's journey.

"This is a great example of Te Papa Atawhai enabling mana whenua and community to undertake conservation mahi. We collectively look forward to seeing the mauri of the Kaimai Mamaku being restored".

Nine iwi-hapū are now engaged in active restoration projects across the Kaimai Mamaku, with 61 employment starts across all projects.

Formal handover ceremony at Wairere Falls on June 22. Photo / Supplied

The Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust will develop further conservation projects and work to ensure a long-standing conservation legacy in the Kaimai Mamaku.

The Kaimai Mamaku Forum was established in 2009 as an initial relationship between Te Papa Atawhai, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Waikato Regional Council and the New Zealand Landcare Trust.

The Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust was established in 2019 with a new board of trustees and executive appointed in 2021.

One of the purposes of the Trust is to convene and facilitate the Kaimai Mamaku Forum. The trust is committed to co-governance and partnerships with iwi and hapū, central government, local government, and community groups.

