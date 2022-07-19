Derk Schepers' Stained Glass Window tile. Photo / Supplied

An exhibition and auction of painted Bath House roof tiles is giving people the chance to own a special and unique piece of local history.

Organised and hosted by the Friends of Rotorua Museum, a unique exhibition called A Piece of History showcases decorated clay roof tiles of the iconic Rotorua Bath House.

It will feature nearly 40 tiles from 30 artists, including Tame Iti, Regan Balzer, Mark Spijkerbosch, Judith Prictor, Kellez McManus, Derk Schepers, Kay Trask, Robin Harland and Jean Vandermolen.

The exhibition will be on display at the Rotorua Arts Village during open hours, July 28 to August 3.

At the end of the exhibition, all artworks will go to auction at 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 3. Entry to the auction is free and light refreshments will be provided at The Arts Village.

Friends of Rotorua Museum will use all funds raised at auction for museum acquisitions and adding to the collection.

Those unable to attend the auction can place an absentee bid before 4pm, August 3.

Artworks are on display in a photo album on the Rotorua Museum Facebook page. People can complete their absentee bid by on online form, or download a printable form from the Rotorua Museum website.

Jo-Anne LaGrouw, Friends of Rotorua Museum member, says "as members of Friends of Rotorua Museum we are always looking for interesting and novel ways to fundraise to buy acquisitions for the museum collection".

Toni Stafford's Four Faces tile. Photo / Supplied

"When I heard some of the roof tiles from the museum were available I wondered what could be done with them, then had the idea to have artists paint on them and auction them off.

"This gives the purchaser a piece of history and at the same time a work of art."

She says all artists approached were enthusiastic to give the project a try. They were not given any direction as to how they could decorate the tile.

"This exhibition is a great way to support the museum while it is closed and at the same time view and maybe own some really inspirational art," Jo-Anne says.

"You can never have too much art in one form or another."

The details

- What: A Piece of History Exhibition

- When: July 28 to August 3 (Tuesday–Friday: 9am–3.30pm, Saturdays: 10am–2pm, closed Sunday, Monday and public holidays)

- Where: The Arts Village (1240 Hinemaru St)

- Free

- What: A Piece of History Auction

- When: Wednesday, August 3. Absentee bid forms can be submitted before 4pm

- Where: The Arts Village

- Free admission