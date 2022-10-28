Chris and Fiona Callander are the new owners of Rotorua's 3D maze at Tikitere. They are reopening on 1st December 2023 as Wonderworld Amazement Park.

Chris and Fiona Callander are the new owners of Rotorua's 3D maze at Tikitere. They are reopening on 1st December 2023 as Wonderworld Amazement Park.

On December 1, the doors to Rotorua's famous Tikitere maze will reopen under the name: Wonderworld Amazement Park.

New owners and lifetime puzzle enthusiasts Chris and Fiona Callander promise visiting families both challenges and fun, with surprises for even experienced maze runners.

"It's what the community needs," Chris told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"An interactive place for families to get out and about, exploring and experiencing wonder together."

New owners Chris and Fiona Callander are ready to welcome visitors to Wonderworld Amazement Park in December. Photo / Mead Norton

An electrician by trade, Chris has enjoyed the "challenge" of mazes for as long as he can remember.

His own record time for getting through the maze at Tikitere is six minutes.

So when Chris and his wife, Fiona Callander, saw Rotorua's iconic 3D Maze was up for sale at the end of 2021, the Tauranga couple decided to "give it a go".

Since then, renovating the maze has been a challenge happily taken on by the whole Callander family.

Chris' dad, a retired builder, and the Callanders' three teenage children have all lent a hand in painting, repairing and remodelling.

"[The maze] needed some love and attention," Chris said.

Chris described the maze as an icon for Rotorua, having been in business for more than 40 years before it closed due to challenges caused by Covid-19 in 2021.

But it did need some improvements.

"When we reopen I think people will see it's fresh and modern."

Chris and Fiona Callander have renovated Rotorua's iconic 3D Maze with the help of their whole family. Photo / Mead Norton

The brightest difference to the maze is the addition of a tall, multicoloured sculpture the Callanders call, "The Tower of Wonder".

"There's 12 figures in the tower for the 12 people in our family," Chris explained.

"It kind of represents for what we're doing all this for: family fun and bonding."

The Callanders have also made changes to the layout of the maze to give visitors new challenges.

"We've moved a few walls around," Chris said. "So it will be different from what some people remember."

READ MORE:

• Rotorua teen excited to share Duckrockers role

• Ready to ride: locals, riders gearing up for Crankworx Rotorua

• Tauranga climbs, Rotorua declines: Population data revealed

There will be QR codes at different points of the maze and a timer will give maze runners the pressure of a little extra competition.

"They'll have the chance to beat overall records or the daily record."

Chris' own record time for getting through the maze is 6 minutes.

Fiona, an early childhood educator with 20 years' experience, said it might take 10-year-olds a bit longer on their first go.

"I think the current record is about 16 minutes. But that would be tough to beat."