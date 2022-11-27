Local Democracy Reporter Felix Desmarais speaks with Friends of the Library secretary Patricia Moore. Video / Mead Norton

Book lovers rejoice - Rotorua volunteer group Friends of the Library are gearing up for a free book giveaway.

Friends of the Library secretary Patricia Moore said the group had received a “huge influx” of donated books throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns.

While some had been reserved for sale, others would be on offer for free on December 17 at Kuirau Park.

The event, which will run from 9am to 1pm, rain or shine, is open to anyone wanting to peruse the wide array of books on offer, she said.

There are all kinds of free books available - fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.

“We’re definitely putting a lot of children’s books out.”

Despite having an overflow of books, the group still welcomed new donations to boost its coffers for its regular two-monthly book sales, the funds of which went directly back to the library, which is run by Rotorua Lakes Council. The book sales take place every first and third Saturday of the month at Kuirau Park.

Moore - who loves Australian fiction - was initially roped into the group because of her background in administration.

“I don’t like things that are not organised,” she joked.

Rotorua Friends of the Library secretary Patricia Moore. Photo / Mead Norton

Moore liked the group because of the books, the people, and the opportunity it provides to serve the community.

“Books, because it’s like a lottery, you never know what’s going to come in - what is in those boxes? And the people - we’re a nice bunch of people, and we sit and have a morning tea [...] and sit and chat. We’re a very friendly lot.”

Friends of the Library funds all of the children’s holiday programmes at the library, and also provides a multi-sensory room for neuro-divergent children.

Most recently, the group had also funded a memory loss and dementia collection at the library, which included books on the topic as well as some items, such as puzzles and photo books, specifically for people experiencing dementia.

It also provides magazines for the hospital.

Friends of the Library was 30 years old in April this year, and had “about a dozen” volunteers and around 30 members.

Moore said the group had shrunk in recent years and was always looking for new people - particularly fit and strong people - to join and help out, as some of the work involved lifting heavy boxes of books.

She said anyone who wanted to get involved, or donate books, could get in touch with her via the contact details available on the Friends of the Library page on the Rotorua Library website.

The details:

What: Friends of the Library book giveaway.

When: Saturday, December 17 9am - 1pm.

Where: Friends of the Library HQ, Kuirau Park, near the playground.

Local Democracy Reporting is public interest journalism funded by NZ On Air.