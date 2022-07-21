Paul Ego. Photo / Supplied

Saddle up for a night of laughs as two of New Zealand's best standup comedians bring their show to Rotorua's Agrodome.

The Blue Baths Comedy Club presents The Paul Paul Comedy Night on Friday, July 29, a two-hour showcase of comedy from two Pauls.

It features "NZ's Top Professional Comedian" Paul Ego, who has more than 25 years comedy experience and is an in-demand live performer.

He is also well known from his years on the hit television comedy panel show 7Days and as the voice of one of New Zealand's leading large yellow supermarkets.

He is being joined by busy comic Paul Douglas, the winner of Best Live Show and Best Gag at the 2019 NZ Comedy Guild Awards.

If you haven't already caught him on 7Days, The Project or the TVNZ Best Foods Comedy Gala, then this is your chance to catch him live.

In The Paul Paul Comedy Night, both Pauls are the feature act.

Each night they'll draw straws or sausages or whatever else is close by, to decide who goes first and who goes second.

Douglas says the topics his show touches on include sleep, drugs, hangovers and death - "but it's not as dark as it seems".

Douglas said touring with Ego had been "mint".

"Early days but things are going smooth. The crowds have been a highlight but the golf is a very close second."

Douglas says Rotorua is a spot he has only gigged in a handful of times and has always enjoyed it.

"I love playing new venues, especially unique ones, and the Agrodome ticks that box in a big way. Can't wait."

Paul Douglas. Photo / Supplied

And why does he encourage the community to go along and check out the show?

"We are two of the best stand-up comedians in New Zealand - heck, even the world.

"Places outside of Auckland don't get nearly enough stand-up comedy so we want to show them what they're missing out on."

Douglas says: "Stand-up comedy is still a relatively young industry in New Zealand and we are clearly punching above our weight on the world stage, so it's great being able to showcase just how good Kiwi comedy has become to the towns that don't get to experience it as much".

Ego says his set touches on parenting, dentistry and The Party-Boi Life of a 50-Year-Old.

When asked how it has been touring with Douglas, he said, "Well, so far we haven't had that moment where one of you is talking and the other one holds eye contact but slowly puts their headphones on - so I guess it's going great".

Ego says he has done standup at various pubs in Rotorua over the years, and at the Events Centre with the 7Days Live Tour.

"But it's exciting to be performing at a venue where there's a chance we'll get flipped onto our backs and have our bellies shaved."

Ego's response to why he encourages the community check out the show is - "I'm not sure if you've noticed, but the past couple of years have been arse. And for me, nothing gets rid of the bad vibes like a bloody good laugh."



The details

- What: The Paul Paul Comedy Night

- When: Friday, July 29, 8pm to 10pm

- Where: Agrodome, 141 Western Rd, Ngongotahā

- 18+

- Tickets: General admission $35pp, available to book at events.humanitix.com