Storyteller Michael Hurst is bringing his "rollicking" show The Golden Ass to Rotorua as part of a nationwide tour with Arts on Tour.

The Rotorua stop is on Friday, July 22 at St Barnabas Church in Ngongotahā.

Freely adapted from the notorious original by Apuleius, this brand new solo show is the story of Lucius - a young man driven by sexual desire and insatiable curiosity who is accidentally transformed into a donkey. What follows is a fantastical series of misadventures.

The Golden Ass was originally written by the Numidian-Roman "novelist", philosopher and rhetorician Lucius Apuleius in the second century CE.

It is the original donkey show, inspiring such literary giants as Shakespeare, Boccaccio, Cervantes, Rabelais and Keats.

With music and direction from acclaimed composer John Gibson, and performance by renowned storyteller Michael Hurst, this modern take on one of the great classics is said to be a rollicking ride.

Michael says he read the book many years ago and loved it, so when Arts on Tour asked him if he had a show idea, The Golden Ass came to mind.

He says it is a funny, uplifting and moving show, and that he loves the great relationship which gets built with the audience during the show.

"It's a great night out. Even though it is an ancient Roman text, it is the funniest thing."

This is Michael's first time performing in Rotorua and he is really looking forward to it.

"I know it is a neat place, and of course I will be able to get into some hot pools too, which will be great as it's quite a physical show for me."

He says this is a busy tour and they are squeezing things in, but he enjoys that it is rigorous and keeps you on your toes. As soon as he gets onstage, it is worth the busy schedule, he says.

"I think Arts on Tour is really important, because if there wasn't an organisation like that it would be so much more difficult to get to places.

"Theatre is about a whole bunch of people in one room, doing the same thing, sharing an experience, and that's powerful for humans - it's necessary."

Michael has been performing for about 37 years. He got his first professional job just before his 18th birthday and has been doing it ever since.

The details

- What: Michael Hurst - The Golden Ass

- When: Friday, July 22, 7.30pm

- Where: St Barnabas Church, School Rd, Ngongotahā

- Tickets: $30, (07) 347 6275

- Adult themes. Not suitable for children