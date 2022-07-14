Dress for Success Bay of Plenty's Ans Hoyle (left) and president Michelle Pleydell. Photo / Andrew Warner

Dress for Success Bay of Plenty is ecstatic to be bringing a fashion show full of creativity and sustainability to the runway, with stunning and quirky designs.

Recycle the Runway is a community fundraiser event where local designers and dressmakers take up the challenge of creating bespoke one-off garments using pre-loved and recycled items.

The garments are then showcased on the catwalk in a light-and-sound event curated by local designer Kharl WiRepa.

It is being held on July 29 and 30 at Rydges Hotel, and the fashion categories are street wear, avant-garde, bridal and evening.

There is also a new category that has been added called the Landfill Challenge.

It is sponsored by Vanish, and involves designers creating garments out of rubbish or waste that has been cleaned using Vanish products.

A panel of judges will decide the category winners and an overall winner, who will get the opportunity to showcase their design in-store at the Classic Couture Pre-Loved Fashion shop.

All proceeds go to Dress for Success Bay of Plenty.

The purpose of the charitable trust is to offer long-lasting solutions that enable women to break the cycle of poverty. It provides each client with personal development and professional attire to secure employment, and its programmes aim to arm women with confidence.

Dress for Success Bay of Plenty president Michelle Pleydell says they have had nine garments submitted into the Landfill Challenge, with some including videos showing how they found and cleaned the materials.

"We've got upward of 80 garments going into the event altogether, and 18 different designers coming from all around the Bay of Plenty, and a couple from Auckland.

"There are also designers as young as nine and 14."

Michelle says it is special to be able to showcase the overall winner's designs in their Tauranga store because Dress for Success is all about helping people get employment and creating a sustainable future.

She says there are stunning and quirky designs that will be on show.

Michelle encourages the community to come along and be part of the excitement for many reasons.

"It's supporting people stepping out into their career paths, supporting recycling in our community, and will be a fun night. Both nights will be a great show."



On Friday, July 29 is Family Theatre Style Night - a family-friendly fashion show with open cash bar available.

On Saturday, July 30 is the Gala Dinner and Judging Night - Rotorua's Chapmans Gala, three-course dinner with matching wines, spectacular show, and culminating in winners being announced.

Michelle says this year is the first time they have been able to run the event, and it is third-time lucky, with 2020 and 2021 dates having to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

"To finally be able to go ahead is fantastic. Lots of the designers, sponsors and supporters have stuck with us through the whole thing."

She says, "There are a lot of people in our community struggling, with half a job or redundancies kicking in again".

"I would say there are high levels of stress and anxiety at the moment."

Rotorua fashion designer and Miss Rotorua Foundation Director, Kharl WiRepa, says since 2020 Miss Rotorua has supported Dress for Success in a variety of ways.

"We are excited to work with them on this kaupapa.

"This event is an excellent platform of art and fashion, celebrating creativity in a post Covid world.

"The event brings back the magic to our community. Also, all the proceeds go back into supporting unemployed people to find work."

Kharl says it is important to look at sustainable ways of creating fashion.

There are some businesses who manufacture in third world countries, with workers being paid roughly $10-$20 a month, he says.

"Also it has a terrible carbon footprint on the world. Upcyling fashion is more sustainable, much like manufacturing in New Zealand."

The details

- What: Recycle the Runway

- When: July 29 and 30, 6pm

- Where: Rydges Rotorua

- Tickets: Available at Eventbrite or by calling Dress for Success, (07) 348 3660