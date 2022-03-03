Maureen O'Connell picks up rubbish on her walks. Photo / Andrew Warner

A local resident and Age Concern member doesn't let any litter she sees loiter, and has noticed an increase in the amount around her neighbourhood.

Maureen O'Connell, 76, regularly picks up litter as she goes for her walks around her neighbourhood close to the city centre.

Lately the amount of rubbish seems to be worse and she has been filling up more bags than normal on her walks.

She says picking and cleaning up rubbish is something she has been doing all her life.

"My dad used to get mad about littering. When he saw litter we had to stop and pick it up."

Maureen says it is mostly paper and plastic that she collects on her walks, such as Coca-Cola bottles, plastic bags and plastic wrap.

However, there are sometimes yuckier items, such as condoms, that she occasionally finds in areas like parks.

As she goes on her daily walk (weather dependent) she cleans up litter using her eco-friendly bags and then discards it in bins at her home. She recycles what she can.

Maureen says people can help by simply not throwing their rubbish in the environment as litter in the first place.

"Only humans do it [litter]. It's important to fix for future generations and otherwise our oceans will be full of rubbish."

Age Concern Rotorua staff are always touched by Maureen's dedication picking up rubbish, and say they have also noticed what seems to be an increase in the amount of rubbish on the kerbside around Rotorua.

Prashant Praveen, Rotorua Lakes Council waste and climate change manager, says littering is a major problem around Aotearoa, and the council regularly attends to reports of litter in public places.

"Generally, throughout the year, instances of littering are higher during summer months when people spend more time outside.

"On the roadsides of main routes and state highways are common litter hot-spots."

He says, in general, littering is more common in popular public areas such as reserves and lakes.

"Some recent littering spots reported to council are at beaches at Lake Rotoma and Lake Okareka, the top of Mountain Rd and Hannahs Bay Reserve."

Prashant says littering on roads from moving vehicles can incur high costs, as traffic management could be required to reduce risk to the staff or volunteers cleaning up the rubbish.

He says litter can also travel far when it is wind-blown.

Council works alongside other agencies, such as Waka Kotahi, to minimise the adverse effects of littering through campaigns, and offers support to local advocacy groups organising litter clean-ups, he says.

"Most people dispose of their rubbish responsibly and see value in caring for our local environment, but others underestimate – or don't care about – the harm they cause to the environment.

"Rubbish gets blown into streams and lakes, as well as creating an unsightly mess and posing a risk to public health and safety.

"Litter can suffocate animals and wildlife, break down into micro-plastics and enter the food that people and animals eat."

Prashant says Rotorua is a world-renowned tourist destination, known for its natural beauty.

"Litter is not only a major environmental problem, but is also harmful to the city's reputation."

He says council is proud to support a number of advocate groups who are dedicated to caring for the whenua by collecting litter or educating others on the importance of disposing of waste correctly.

Depending on the size and location of the clean-up event, council can provide rubbish bags, gloves, high-visibility vests, other PPE, and free rubbish disposal, as well as support to access traffic management if the clean-up is on the roadside.

"The community can help to minimise littering by encouraging family and friends to dispose of their rubbish responsibly in public bins, or taking it home to put in their household recycling or rubbish bins."