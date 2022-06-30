Woven Sails by Dr Jacqueline McRae-Turei, Dr Rose Te Ratana and Dr Gloria Taituha. Photo / Supplied

In recognition of the first year Matariki was acknowledged as a public holiday, Rotorua Library has collaborated with talented local artists to showcase a unique exhibition.

He Tirohanga Mai i ngā Whetū, A View from the Stars, highlights the rich Te Arawa navigational history.

It is on display on the second floor of Te Aka Mauri until August 31.

Nineteen artists with connections from across the motu were given random, deaccessioned topographical maps of Aotearoa from the heritage collection to reimagine and express their connections to the land and the time of Matariki.

Anna Hayes' Whenu(a), 2022. Photo / Supplied

Exhibition curator and Rotorua Library Māori heritage and researcher Eleazar Manutai Bramley is delighted with the artworks created.

"One of the most satisfying outcomes from the brief is the variety of submissions.

"Artists were given the same medium, however, the range in articulation of these expressions and perspectives were all completely unique.

"Many pieces were recycled and honour the mana taiao, highlighting the importance of our environmental awareness as well", she says.

Also on the second floor, there are large woven sails that form part of an exhibition by three Te Wānanga o Aotearoa staff who were awarded doctorates in raranga (traditional Māori weaving) through Auckland University of Technology.

Dr Jacqueline McRae-Turei, Dr Rose Te Ratana and Dr Gloria Taituha worked together on a joint project, covering raranga past, present and future, to work towards their doctorates by completing research and creating raranga.

Their combined work focused on the reclamation and transmission of weaving technology through the course of time; from Pacific roots, through migration, adaption and innovation in a new land, through the ongoing effects of colonisation and urban drift to the present day.

The details

- What: He Tirohanga Mai i ngā Whetū, A View from the Stars

- When: Until August 31, Rotorua Library opening hours (Mon to Fri, 9am – 5.30pm, Sat and Sun 10am – 4pm

- Where: Rotorua Library

- Free