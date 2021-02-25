Rotorua's Afro Latin Night bringing dance sounds and positive vibes

Sam Manzanza & Afro Beat Band performing. Photo / Supplied

Sounds full of positive vibes that will make people want to dance will be radiating from the Rotorua Social Club on March 12.

Sam Manzanza & Afro Beat Band are visiting Rotorua for an Afro Latin Night at the Rotorua venue.

Sam Manzanza – Rhythm Man – is a New Zealand-based African performance artist with more than 20 years' experience as an entertainer.

He has performed his brand of authentic African music to audiences all over the globe.

His knowledge of traditional rhythms is honed by years spent with the national ballet of Zaire (DR Congo) under Ray Lema.

A versatile instrumentalist, composer and singer, he plays blues harp, guitar and percussion and sings in French, English and Lingala, as well as composing most of the songs his band performs.

His appearances with the Afro Beat Band include the Queenstown Jazz Festival in 2017, CubaDupa Festival 2018, Newtown Festival Wellington, FEASTOCK Festival New Zealand 2019 and the Africa Day Celebration 2019 at Queens Wharf on the Wellington waterfront.

He will be supported by local Roto Latin Band at the March 12 occasion and says it will be a spectacular showcase of culture, afrobeat music and positive vibes to make you dance non-stop.

The details

• What: Afro Latin Night

• When: Friday, March 12, 9pm till late

• Where: Rotorua Social Club

• Tickets: $18 presale at ticketfairy.com