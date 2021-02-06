Thousands celebrate Rotorua's Waitangi - For the Love of the People at Ōhinemutu village

Mural artist Taumata Soloman with his mural of war hero Hanne Manahi. Photo / Andrew Warner

Thousands of people kicked back in Rotorua's Ōhinemutu village today celebrating Waitangi Day and the people of the city.

Waitangi Day 2021 marks 181 years since Te Tiriti o Waitangi was signed.

Rotorua - a melting pot of ethnicities and cultures - came together not only to mark the day, but celebrate the diversity of the city.

Thousands made their way to For the Love of the People at Ōhinemutu village today, with age not a factor in how much you were able to enjoy it.

The sun was out with the temperature peaking at 24C according to MetService, which meant the spot prizes of umbrellas and sunhats were especially well-received.

Zuzana Vavrova (left) from Czech Republic, Lily Sustekova from Slovakia, and Akiko Nakagama from Japan. Photo / Andrew Warner

MC and singer Krissie Knap said the day was about "one people", with activities celebrating the multicultural city.

"The entertainment's been amazing, the crowd's been amazing, the stalls are pumping, it's just a beautiful vibe.

"Everyone's been magical."

The massive lineup of live music and entertainment included Polynesian and Hawaiian dancers, drummers and local artists.

Hawaiian dancers were one of the many multicultural acts. Photo / Andrew Warner

Art, in its many forms, was brought to life with artists holding live demonstrations.

Local artist Taumata Solomon was one of them, back again this year, and worked throughout the day on a large mural of Haane Manahi.

Manahi was a war hero who fought in the 28th Maori Battalion during World War II.

Diversity was also celebrated in the form of food with Māori and Indian cooking lessons helping to fill the air - already filled with excitement - with irresistible aromas.

Mural artist Taumata Soloman with his mural of war hero Hanne Manahi. Photo / Andrew Warner

An array of food stalls from different cultural cuisines had set up shop for whatever it was you were craving, or felt like trying for the first time, from refreshing smoothies to authentic Mexican.

Those keen to leave Ōhinemutu with more than a full stomach and happy soul could choose to get a tattoo from five artists whose expertise ranged from Ta Moko to Argentinian.

Kikey Mendoza, from Mexico, was selling tacos. Photo / Andrew Warner

There were also airbrush tattoos for those wanting something a little less permanent.

Artists were painting, carving and weaving.

Kids were well and truly part of the celebration, too, with bouncy castles, candyfloss, face painting, and balloon making.

The train was a hit with the kids. Photo / Andrew Warner

"The only downfall was that One Love happened on the same day ... people had already bought tickets. I was saying to people - well, we've got our One Love concert here," Knap said.

Te Paretehoata Marae (Tunohopu) chairwoman Norma Sturley said the setting was "perfect" with more activities for everyone.

"The wide range of activities will give people the opportunity to learn, have fun, meet new people and try something new."

Thousands turned up to the event at Ōhinemutu village. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sturley said Waitangi Day was the country's national day, and Waitangi - For the Love of the People was not only about acknowledging, promoting and celebrating the people of the land, but all cultures living within our community.

The event was possible, and free to the public, because of the support from the sponsors.

More than 5000 people enjoyed last year's inaugural event, which allowed locals and visitors alike to experience the treasures of Ōhinemutu, while acknowledging the country's history.