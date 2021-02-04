Abundance of performance, culture and food to celebrate Waitangi Day in Rotorua

Flags of all sorts join the Parade of Nations at Waitangi - For the Love of the People. Photo / Jo Mohi

Celebrating Waitangi Day and marking the anniversary of the initial Treaty of Waitangi signing will be a community affair full of music, food, activities and culture.

Rotorua's annual Waitangi Day event at Ōhinemutu will have a massive lineup of live music and entertainment, kai, stalls, activities and demonstrations for the whole family to enjoy.

Te Paretehoata Marae (Tunohopu) chairwoman Norma Sturley said this year the event had more activities for all ages to enjoy.

These include E Tu Whānau Amazing Race lead by Te Papa Takaro for teams of two, a treasure hunt for the kids and train rides for the kids.

They also include a strong presence of visual artists such as painting, tattoo, carving, weaving, face painting, photography and balloon making, cooking lessons (Māori and Indian), and a diverse programme of performances showcasing many cultures.

Local artist Taumata Solomon will be back to paint another large bathhouse mural.

Local artist Taumata Solomon painting a large mural at last year's Waitangi - For the Love of the People. Photo / Jo Mohi

"The setting of Ōhinemutu Village to host Rotorua's official Waitangi Day is perfect.

"The wide range of activities will give people the opportunity to learn, have fun, meet new people and try something new.

"It will be a great day for families to spend the day together."

Norma said Waitangi Day was the country's national day, and Waitangi - For the Love of the People was not only about acknowledging, promoting and celebrating the people of the land, but all cultures living within our community.

"It is for the people by the people. It will have a strong Ngāti Whakaue and wider Te Arawa presence as well as other ethnic groups."

She said it was also great timing for the community to come together after such a challenging year in 2020.

"This will be something positive... setting the scene for a promising year ahead."

People were encouraged to bring their own seats and umbrellas and to wear hats and glasses to enjoy all the different areas where activities will take place.

"Being within a living geothermal landscape, we ask parents to watch their children and stick to the designated pathways."

Live music and entertainment will feature again at Waitangi - For the Love of the People. Photo / File

The village green has been reserved for parking and shuttles will be provided up and down Ōhinemutu (between Arataua and Mataiawhea Sts) for elderly and those with physical disabilities.

More than 5000 people enjoyed last year's inaugural event, which allowed locals and visitors alike to experience the treasures of Ōhinemutu, while acknowledging our country's history.

Held in partnership with Te Puia at Rotowhio Marae, Opera in the Pā will also take place on Waitangi Day.

Rotorua's Elisha Hulton performs during a previous Opera in the Pā. Photo / File

Musical director Elisha Hulton said Opera in the Pā was an evening of classical and cultural music, filled with well-known operatic favourites, Māori waiata and Pasifika songs.

"We have a wonderful line-up of opera singers teaming up to give the audience a positively unique and memorable experience."

Elisha said it was great to bring the event this year back to Te Puia for the first time since 2015.

"I think we are incredibly lucky to be able to still run live concerts in New Zealand, and for Opera in the Pā we are fortunate to have the support of Te Puia with the beautiful venue, and equally, all our other sponsors which are helping make this event just as special as past events have been."

She said Covid-19 had affected many live events around the world, and to able to still hold this event for the Rotorua community and visitors was awesome.

Elisha said the 2019 Opera in the Pā was held on Waitangi Day for the first time, with a further decision to make it a bi-annual Waitangi Day event for Rotorua, going forward.

"Opera in the Pā can be seen as a reflection of Waitangi, where cultural harmony is created through mutual appreciation of music amongst audience members, performers and organisers alike."

She said five local youth would also be receiving scholarships which would help towards their vocal tuition and other musical endeavours.

Tickets for Opera in the Pā are selling quickly. They can be bought through Te Puia.

(From left) Benson Wilson, Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Deborah Wai Kapohe, Elisha Hulton, and Stephen Diaz performing at a previous Opera in the Pā. Photo / File

Waitangi Day, the national day of New Zealand, marks the anniversary of the initial signing – on February 6, 1840 – of the Treaty of Waitangi, which is regarded as the founding document of the nation.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said, "This year Rotorua is lucky to have two wonderful community-led events to attend on Waitangi Day – the For The Love Of The People festival which is supported by council, and Opera in the Pā".

"These events will be uniquely Rotorua and provide an opportunity for people to come together to celebrate and reflect.

"Having just emerged from a year when events weren't always possible, we are extremely fortunate to be able to join together on this important day."

She said it was important we didn't take the freedom we currently have in New Zealand for granted.

"We need to remain vigilant – use the Covid-19 app to sign in to places, practice good hygiene and stay home if we are unwell – so that we can continue to enjoy these fantastic events throughout the year."

Another event being held this Saturday is the Parade of Classic and Wooden Boats, with more than 70 boats entered which will parade on Lake Rotoiti.

The parade starts at 11am at the Okere Arm of the lake, just south of the Okere Falls Store.

A good viewing spot is located at the picnic area south of the store, where you can hear commentary and description of the boats.

There will also be good viewing opportunities from Okawa Bay Rd or the rest area at the top of Okawa Bay.

The details

- What: Waitangi - Mō te Aroha o te Iwi/Waitangi – For the Love of the People

- When: Saturday, February 6, 10am to 3pm

- Where: Ohinemutu

- Free

- What: Ko te pa o Puoro Whakaari/Opera in the Pā

- When: Saturday, February 6, 5.30pm to 7.30pm

- Where: Te Puia, Hemo Rd

- Tickets: $50 book at www.tepuia.com