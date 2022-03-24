Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua's affordable housing supply looks set to grow under new standards

6 minutes to read
Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate principal and auctioneer Steve Lovegrove. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate principal and auctioneer Steve Lovegrove. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Thousands of housing crisis-hit Rotorua residents locked out of the property market may see success as new residential standards enable more builds.

Last week it was announced Rotorua Lakes Council would join 12 other councils

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.