Sixty new homes in Koutu: Second stage of Mountview Green development granted consent

Sixty more new homes will be built in Koutu.

Resource consent was granted earlier this month to enable the new homes to be built at 45 Frank St, the second stage of the Mountview Green development.

The first stage of the development on Ian St included 26 standalone, duplex and triplex homes with construction well underway with some owners due to move into their new homes in the New Year, a council press release stated today.



Rotorua Lakes Council district development deputy chief executive Jean-Paul Gaston said this was an example of a good higher density development.

"The Mountview Green developments at Ian St and Frank St are a really great example of what we should be seeing in Rotorua in the near future. Higher density builds that are an efficient use of space, in already established neighbourhoods.

"This development has taken into consideration the placement of homes within the site, the surrounding environment and sustainability of the homes themselves. We're also seeing developers really consider affordability as part of their models with the introduction of the KiwiBuild homes," Gaston said.

"This will be a real benefit to the community, and is the type of development that we want to be seeing across the district."

Once finalised, Mountview Green will have constructed 86 new homes in Rotorua.

The development was a significant investment into the local housing market and was the first medium-density build of that scale in Rotorua, the release stated.

There would be a mix of homes between the two stages, from standalone three-bedroom homes to two storey two and three-bedroom terraced homes.

Each home was architecturally designed and would meet healthy homes standards.

Mountview Green developer and director of Watchman Capital Marcus Jacobson said he was "really excited about moving on to the next stage of builds at Frank St."

"Working with council has been really collaborative and we're pleased to be able to bring a new type of development to the market, with the different home typologies that council and the community are looking for.

"The response to the development has been really positive. We've had a good mix of purchasers including investors, locals and first home buyers."

Jacobson said the KiwiBuild homes within the development had been a big part of making sure first-home buyers were part of the mix.

KiwiBuild was established by the Government in 2018 as an initiative to address housing challenges in New Zealand. KiwiBuild works with developers to expedite residential developments and improves access for new homeowners at more affordable prices.

The price cap for a KiwiBuild home in Rotorua is $500,000.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said developments took a significant amount of time, investment and collaboration.

"We've been anticipating an increase in granted consents for some time, so it's really pleasing to see this momentum taking us into the New Year.

"In the past few weeks, we have been reminded that the city needs all types of homes, from public to new greenfield developments and higher density builds. The market is responding and that's great news for 2022."