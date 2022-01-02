Rotorua Daily Post Year in Review: July 2021

Norske Skog closure Kawerau. Steve Brine, site manager. Photo / George Novak

The Rotorua Daily Post is looking back at the stories of 2021. Here's what made headlines in July.

July 2

Families were spending an average of more than three months in emergency housing in Rotorua, new figures revealed.

But one social agency knew of people stuck in motels for nearly two years, and said the scenario created ''a real sense of dread'' for families as they missed out on aspects of home life others may take for granted.

With a shortage of private rentals and 690 people on the waiting list for state housing in Rotorua, Government departments said efforts were being made to increase the supply.

Full story here.

July 3

Cases of a respiratory virus exploded in Rotorua, leaving some affected children in intensive care or transferring to Starship Hospital.

There were no cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the region last year. (2020)

Lakes District Health Board paediatrician Dr Steve Bradley said the first case was diagnosed on June 11.

"Since then cases of this have exploded and currently a large number of children are presenting with this illness."

In the last few days, up to seven patients were admitted each day, Bradley said.

Related articles New homes in Koutu: Second stage of development granted consent 19 Dec, 2021 09:15 PM Quick Read

Full story here.

Paedatrician Stephen Bradley is concerned about the rise of a respiratory viruse that mainly effects children. As a result there is a large amount of children being hospitalised compared to the years before. Photo / Andrew Warner.

July 4

In a dim warehouse room, a machine that was churning out 1000 metres of paper a minute just a week previously was still.

There was no water or pulp coming in. The conveyor belt had already been taken off.

Two rolls of paper were mere specks in the large, gaping space in the room next door, once home to another machine.

Earlier that week, the Tasman Norske Skog Mill just outside Kawerau began to shut down after rolling out the final newsprint of its 66 years.

Cira Olivier took a glimpse inside the dying mill.

Full story here.

Norske Skog closure Kawerau. Steve Brine, site manager. Photo / George Novak

July 9

As average house values in Rotorua approached $700,000 a new iwi-led development offered first-home buyers a lifeline with new builds from $500,000.

The Wharenui Rise development is part of a housing project announced last year (2020) aiming to build 1000 homes. Stage one of the project has a goal of 200 homes over the next three years.

Ngāti Whakaue Tribal Lands announced the launch of its "exciting" scheme to include affordable homes in the development and help address the housing shortage in Rotorua for whānau and shareholders.

Of the first houses built, 46 will be for general market while eight lots will be set aside for first-home buyers.

Full story here.

Wharenui Rise Development in Owhata. Photo / Andrew Warner.

July 13

For more than 80 years, girls haven't been allowed to play in a prestigious Bay of Plenty school rugby tournament.

But a group of Rotorua girls created history by having their team name etched on the first Bay of Plenty Tai Mitchell Tournament Girls cup.

Intermediate-age boys have competed for the prestigious Tai Mitchell Shield since 1938 but this was the first time organisers opened the competition up for girls to have their own division.

The girls' division winners were Rotorua Gold, who beat their Te Puke counterparts in the final. The boys' division was won by Te Puke, with Tauranga West coming second.

Full story here.

The Rotorua Gold team celebrate after winning the first Bay of Plenty Tai Mitchell Girls Tournament. Photo / Supplied

July 17

If you're going to talk to a doggy daycare owner over the phone, be prepared for a cacophony of barking in the background.

Unlike our receptors, they're used to hearing dozens of dogs chase bubbles; play tug-of-war, and do zoomies - that sudden burst of energy where your pup runs around in circles.

As a nation of dog lovers - we own 851,000 of them - an increasing number are leaving their "surrogate children" at doggy daycare for up to 12 hours a day, in what has become a thriving industry.

Carly Gibbs went behind the scenes.

Full story here.

July 19

The number of potentially "dangerous" potholes in Rotorua is on the rise and drivers can be left paying hundreds in repair costs.

Data obtained by the Rotorua Daily Post reveals the number of potholes being repaired on Rotorua Lakes Council roads increased from 741 in 2016 to 1021 in 2020.

And rural areas have been most affected by the rise with 239 potholes repaired on rural roads in 2016 and 415 in 2020.

In total, 4317 potholes were repaired on Rotorua Lakes Council roads in the five-year period

Full story here.

Potholes.

July 20

The $8.1 million government purchase of a local motel was labelled a "game-changer" by one local MP.

Another said it was "deeply disappointing" and a step back for Rotorua, while the price raised the eyebrows of a local real estate agent who said it was well above the capital value.

The Government announced its housing arm Kāinga Ora was in the final stages of buying the 30-unit Boulevard Motel at 265 Fenton St for $8.1m.

In the announcement, the Government said the "warm and dry" short-term housing would be managed by Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust and provide residents with 24/7 wraparound support.

Full story here.

Kainga Ora is entering the final stages of the purchase of the multi-unit Boulevard Motel on Fenton St. Photo / Andrew Warner

July 26

"A heck of a moment".

That's how Hayden Wilde's Olympic bronze medal win was described.

His family, fans and former coaches said the "massive" achievement was well-earned and had put triathlon "back into the spotlight".

The Whakatāne athlete, who now calls Tauranga home, brought home New Zealand's first medal of the Tokyo 2020 games in the men's triathlon. It was a medal an emotional Wilde dedicated to his dad.

Full story here.