Rotorua Woolworths staff strike over wages, staffing levels

Woolworths staff nationwide - including in Rotorua - walked off the job for two hours on September 10 over what they say is low wages offers and unsafe staffing levels.

Hundreds of Woolworths staff in Rotorua and across the Bay of Plenty walked off the job at midday on Tuesday demanding better pay and conditions.

The nationwide two-hour industrial action by FIRST Union members came after Woolworths ruled out paying the living wage of $27.80 an hour and other demands from staff including improved and safer staffing levels, and pay incentives to help fill night and weekend shifts.

Staff from more than 190 supermarkets nationwide held protest rallies.

A Woolworths NZ spokesperson said the company made a strong offer, which included pay increases of between 6.8% and 10.1% over two years further to the agreed 19% increase in 2022, improved sick leave benefits, increased caregiver and bereavement leave and improved discounts for staff.

Among the Rotorua striking staff were about 50 from the Fenton St and Fairy Springs Rd stores who waved placards with slogans such as “When workers’ rights are under attack - Stand up, Fight Back” and “Hey, hey we’re not slaves, pay us the living wage”.

FIRST Union Rotorua organiser Jim Meyer told the Rotorua Daily Post 130 FIRST union members worked between the two stores.

However, not everyone could attend the rally, including some who worked night shifts and others who could not afford to lose $50 pay.

“Especially for those who cannot even afford to shop in the supermarket they work at.”

He said inadequate staffing levels were of particular concern as safer staffing levels and improved security would help reduce incidents of abuse and theft.

Rudd Hughes, First Union national secretary for retail and finance, said Woolworths’ wage offer was “significantly below” workers’ expectations and behind what other retailers paid.

“We’ve negotiated for more than 13 days to get a fair deal, but we are still miles apart from the company on the most basic issues of pay, safety and staffing.

“Woolworths have offered minimal wage increases below the rising household cost of living, sought reductions to workers’ existing employment conditions, and proposed pay rates that are falling behind their competitors.”

Hughes said Woolworths cannot expect to make “insane, record-breaking profits” every year, especially while rebranding and retrofitting more than 70 of its 185 stores during their $400m name change, and not pay staff a living wage and ensure better working conditions.

“A lack of money is not the issue here ‒ it’s a lack of will and a lack of ambition.”

A Woolworths NZ spokesperson said making sure staff were paid fairly had always been a priority for Woolworths.

“We are one of the leaders in pay for our sector.

“Additionally, we’re under way with a $45 million investment in making our stores safer including team safety cameras in all stores, trolley locks, fog cannons and double-entry gates, We’re also looking at bringing in duress alarms for those working in isolated areas.

“We have to balance increasing costs in our business so we can provide more value for our customers. We will continue to engage with FIRST Union in good faith.”

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She covers mainly police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.



