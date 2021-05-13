Rotorua woman in search of mystery portrait painting's whānau

The mystery portrait brought into the Ngongotahā Op Shop. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Rotorua woman is hoping to be able to return a mystery portrait to the whānau it belongs to.

Marua Kahu says a portrait of a chiefly-looking Māori man was brought into the Ngongotahā Op Shop, where she worked.

"A man had found the portrait in the cupboard of a house they moved into on Maxwell Rd in Awahou."

She says she asked her boss if she could take the painting and try to find out where its owners were.

The hand-painted portrait has a signature in one of the bottom corners with 'Hadyn Brown, 1978.

Marua says she has had the painting for six weeks now, and has been trying to find the owners through the likes of Facebook and showing photos to people around town and Awahou.

"I'm determined to find the family. He should be home at rest with his whānau.

"I've had family paintings missing before but they always return. I'm sure his whānau are looking for him and missing him.

"I'm hoping he gets back home. If not, he's with me for life."

If you have any information available about the portrait, contact us on (07) 343 6895.