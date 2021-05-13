Rotorua Careers Expo bustling with students and people scoping options

Nursing simulation technician Rachel Collins (left) and Rosemary Hyun, 15, from John Paul College. Photo / Andrew Warner

From creative industries and tourism to hospitality and tertiary study, there was something for everyone to check out at the Rotorua Careers Expo.

It was held on Monday and Tuesday at the Energy Events Centre.

The annual Rotorua Careers Expo is a one-stop shop for people looking at training, employment or further education.

It features employers, universities, institutes of technology and industry training organisations.

Committee member Lynn Gillespie says they are pleased with how well the expo has gone this year.

"There's been lots of positive comments from exhibitors, and they've been impressed with the students coming through this year and the thoughtful questions being asked."

She says on Monday afternoon it was also great to see many parents coming through with their children.

She thanked all of the event's sponsors.

The Ministry of Education's Jayne Dukic says it was amazing to have so many businesses be a part of the expo, especially after the challenging times last year brought.

She says there had also been more collaborations within this year's event.

"It's really great seeing some primary and intermediate children coming through, capturing their dreams early."

Rotorua Boys' High School student Jai Tamati, 15, was glad that he was able to find out more about a welding course he's interested in at the expo.

Ryan Elliott, 15, also from Rotorua Boys' High School, says the expo is a great idea because students were able to get a preview outside of school around what options are out there.

Nursing simulation technician Rachel Collins (left) and Rosemary Hyun, 15, from John Paul College. Photo / Andrew Warner

John Paul College student Rosemary Hyun, 15, says because she was not sure what she wanted to do in the future the expo was helpful.

"We can look at a lot and find new things that we didn't know existed."

She says some of the careers she had got more information about included face and beauty, clinical psychology and beekeeping.

Julian Timoti is a Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology student studying barbering, and he was one of a number of students putting his skills into action by giving free haircuts.

He says he has enjoyed his study because he gets heaps of hands-on experience.

He had been cutting hair of friends and family since he was about 15 years old, and wanted to go into the industry for a good year before venturing out and starting his own business.

Julian says the expo is great because it helps give people an idea of what they to do and a chance to explore options.

Julian Timoti showcasing his barbering skills at the expo. Photo / Andrew Warner

Barbering tutor Robyn Hooper says the expo is an "awesome" opportunity for their students to work on a variety of people, practising customer service and gaining work experience in an actual barber shop with walk-in customers.

"Our students get to showcase what they've learnt. We've had these guys with us for about seven months.

"We like to do as much as we can in the community. We are always looking for community events or groups that want to have us so we can contribute.



"I think it's [the expo] just awesome, it's so people know what's out there."

Barbering tutor Leah Friis says the expo also gives people the chance to get instant feedback from those already doing the programme or job.