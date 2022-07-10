Rotorua Lakes Council building. Photo / Stephen Parker

Strategy, Policy and Finance Committee meeting

There will be a Rotorua Lakes Council Strategy, Policy and Finance Committee meeting in Council Chamber on Thursday between 9.30am and 3pm.

Statistics New Zealand releases

Electronic card transactions for June 2022 are released today. Tomorrow, international migration and international travel for May 2022 stats will be released. On Wednesday, the food price index and rental price indexes for June 2022 will be released. And on Thursday, employment indicators: weekly as at July 11 will be released.

Term 2 school holidays begin

School holidays after the second term of the year begin today. School students will return for the start of Term 3 on July 25 and run through until September 30.

Local body elections

Candidate nominations open from Friday until noon on August 12. Election day this year is on October 8 for local governments except for Tauranga City Council. Its next local body election is scheduled for July 2024. It comes after the requirement to publish personal details in election advertising has been removed for people wanting to stand in local government elections. Associate Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty took the Local Electoral (Advertising) Amendment Bill through its final stages in Parliament on June 28 and came into effect on July 1.

Speed limit change

A 110km/h speed limit has been set for State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway between Hampton Downs and Tamahere. The changes will take effect from July 13 after Waka Kotahi consulted on the proposed changes between October and November last year. The majority of the 744 submissions received were in support of the change.