The Consumer Price Index for the June 2022 quarter is released today.

Rotorua Lakes Council meeting

There will be a Rural Community Board meeting this afternoon between 1pm and 3pm.

Te Puke Highway roadworks

Te Puke Highway near Pah Rd will be reduced to a single lane today. The lane closure is to allow contractors to safely repair the road surface and shoulder, Waka Kotahi said. Manual stop-go controls will be in place to manage traffic. The work is planned to take place between 9am and 4pm and is weather dependant. Motorists are asked to take extra care when travelling through the site and to comply with the temporary 30km/h speed limit.

New Chief Censor starts

Caroline Flora starts as the Chief Censor of Film and Literature for a three-year term starting on Wednesday. Flora is a senior public servant who recently held the role of associate deputy‑director general system strategy and performance at the Ministry of Health. She has held a number of senior roles at the Ministry of Health and at New Zealand Police. Flora replaces David Shanks, whose second term ended on May 6.

Statistics New Zealand releases

The Consumer Price Index for the June 2022 quarter is released today. Tomorrow, transport vehicle registration figures for June will be released. On Wednesday, greenhouse gas emissions (industry and household) for the December 2021 quarter will be published, followed by employment indicators weekly as of July 18 and overseas merchandise trade for June.

School holidays

This is the last week of the term two school holidays, with students returning next Monday.