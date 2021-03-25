Rotorua Village Green to be buzzing as community unites for Pasifika

Tupou Kaloni (event organiser, left) and Amy Uluave (community engagement lead) from Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust encourage people to join in. Photo / Andrew Warner

Everyone is invited to celebrate the beauty of Pasifika through arts and crafts, music, dance, yummy food and community unity at the Village Green this Saturday.

PASIFIKA is an annual cultural celebration hosted by Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust, and this year's event is being held on Saturday.

Trust event organiser Tupou Kaloni says the occasion gives people the opportunity to celebrate the beauty of their culture, "who we are where we are from".

"Pasifika Cultural Celebration empowers us to not only celebrate the beauty of Pacific nations, but the beauty of all nations. We are very diverse here in New Zealand."

She says this event opens opportunities to Rotorua's schools, youth groups, churches, community groups, and family and friends to come and celebrate.

"It's a chance to share with the wider community their culture through music, song, dance, food, arts and crafts."

There will be various food, craft and health and information stalls on the day, along with spot prizes and giveaways.

The day will also feature guest speakers, including trust chairwoman Alexis LewGor, Rotorua MP Todd McClay, Labour list MP Tamati Coffey, mayor Steve Chadwick and an opening ceremony led by Tipene Marr.

Charlie Pomee from Three Houses Down will emcee and Brotherhood Musiq will play throughout the day.

Tupou says it's a great, free event for all families to enjoy.

Rotorua's Pasifika Fun Day in 2019. Photo / File

"It's giving children the opportunity to learn their own culture as well as other cultures.

"It's about coming together to support one another and celebrate Pacific culture.

"What better way to keep the beauty of our ancestors alive through the songs they sang music they danced, costumes used, food eaten and so much more."

She says the event has grown bigger by the year, which was great to see as it meant people were interested and enjoyed it.

"We acknowledge our sponsors and their amazing support."

Last year's event had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The details

- What: Pasifika Cultural Celebration 2021

- When: Saturday, March 27, 10am to 3pm

- Where: Rotorua Lakefront – Village Green

- Free