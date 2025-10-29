Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Trust election under way; 22 candidates vie for six seats as new chair guaranteed

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Voting is open for the Rotorua Trust. Photo / Supplied

Voting is open for the Rotorua Trust. Photo / Supplied

No sooner had council election campaign signs disappeared from Rotorua roadsides than new signs started popping up for a different election.

Voting is open now to elect six trustees to the Rotorua Trust, a not-for-profit organisation that manages community funds for Rotorua residents.

For the next three years, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save