Established in 1994 from the sale of Rotorua Electricity Ltd, the Rotorua Trust invests its capital to generate income, which is then distributed to support projects and organisations within the region.

Its investment assets were valued at $171.2m as of March 31, with a return of 5.4% over the previous 12 months.

The trust handed out 245 grants in the 2024-25 financial year, totalling $4.53m, to projects and organisations promoting arts, culture, sport, health, environmental issues, education and community strength.

The trust has also supported major projects such as the Energy Events Centre, Sir Howard Morrison Centre and the restoration of Rotorua Museum.

The trustee candidates are: Ngahi Bidois, Annette Burgess, Tamati Coffey, Catherine Cooney, Brendan Davis, Greg Gould, Chris Grinter, David Horgan, Paul Ingram, Mike Keefe, Lani Kereopa, Raj Kumar, Lana Ngawhika, Phil Palfrey, Steve Pinder, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Tracey Scott, Crispian Stewart, Debbie Stewart, Kahutapeka Ututaonga, Fisher Wang and Mercia-Dawn Yates.

2025 Rotorua Trust trustee candidates. Top row: Steve Pinder (left), Catherine Cooney, Greg Gould, Phil Palfrey, Lana Ngawhika. Second row: Debbie Stewart, Brendan Davis, Raj Kumar, Mike Keefe, Chris Grinter, Tracey Scott. Third row: Fisher Wang, Mercia-Dawn Yates, Kahutapeka Ututaonga, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Paul Ingram. Bottom row: Annette Burgess, Tamati Coffey, Crispian Stewart, Ngahi Bidois, David Horgan, Lani Kereopa.

Keefe, Cooney, Raukawa-Tait and Wang are all seeking re-election to the trust, with the latter two recently voted in as councillors on the Rotorua Lakes Council for the next three years.

Edward is stepping down as chairman after three terms.

“As I step away from this role, I do so with full confidence in the trust’s direction,” he said earlier this year, thanking trustees and staff, past and present.

“The future of Rotorua is bright, and I look forward to seeing how the Rotorua Trust continues to elevate the positive aspirations of our people.”

Rotorua Trust chairman Stewart Edward. Photo / Andrew Warner

Gregg Brown, who has been re-elected to his district council seat, is also stepping down.

Kereopa is doing the opposite, having not sought re-election to her council Māori ward seat, she is running for a trustee position.

Kumar is another who is stepping straight into another campaign, having successfully run for Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Coffey, a former trust deputy chairman, and Davis failed in their recent bids for regional and district council, respectively.

The current Rotorua Trust board of trustees. Photo / Supplied

Other candidates include members of several other local boards, retired and current school principals and a former press photographer.

A new chairperson will be chosen after the election.

The trust employs a small management team of four, including a chief executive.

Votes can be cast by post, online or in person at the Rotorua Trust office until November 22. Results will be declared on November 26. Anyone in Rotorua on the electoral roll should receive a voting pack and can vote.

The six winners will form the new board of trustees and be entrusted with setting strategy and funding priorities.

Annual remuneration is set at between about $23,000 for a trustee to about $38,000 for the chairperson.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.