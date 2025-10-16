Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua Lake Council election results finalised: Robert Lee, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait returns confirmed

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Robert Lee has been re-elected to Rotorua's council. Photo / Andrew Warner

Robert Lee has been re-elected to Rotorua's council. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua’s final local election results have been declared, with Robert Lee and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait holding on to the slim advantages they had at the preliminary results stage.

Tania Tapsell’s huge margin of victory in the mayoral race is now confirmed as 9428 and she will lead deputy mayor Sandra Kai

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save