Robert Lee has been re-elected to Rotorua's council. Photo / Andrew Warner
Rotorua’s final local election results have been declared, with Robert Lee and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait holding on to the slim advantages they had at the preliminary results stage.
Tania Tapsell’s huge margin of victory in the mayoral race is now confirmed as 9428 and she will lead deputy mayor Sandra KaiFong, Fisher Wang, Ben Sandford, Gregg Brown, Don Paterson, Lee, Te Rika Temara-Benfell, Trevor Maxwell, Raukawa-Tait and Karen Barker for the next three years.
Conan O’Brien loses his place at the council table after one term. O’Brien was the highest polling candidate not to be elected based on preliminary results. After all special votes were counted local personality Philly Angus leapfrogged O’Brien in the final count, only missing out on election by 257 votes.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.