Robert Lee has been re-elected to Rotorua's council. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua’s final local election results have been declared, with Robert Lee and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait holding on to the slim advantages they had at the preliminary results stage.

Tania Tapsell’s huge margin of victory in the mayoral race is now confirmed as 9428 and she will lead deputy mayor Sandra Kai Fong, Fisher Wang, Ben Sandford, Gregg Brown, Don Paterson, Lee, Te Rika Temara-Benfell, Trevor Maxwell, Raukawa-Tait and Karen Barker for the next three years.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has returned to Rotorua Lakes Council. Photo / Supplied

Conan O’Brien loses his place at the council table after one term. O’Brien was the highest polling candidate not to be elected based on preliminary results. After all special votes were counted local personality Philly Angus leapfrogged O’Brien in the final count, only missing out on election by 257 votes.