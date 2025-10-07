Councillor and mayoral candidate Robert Lee. Photo / Laura Smith
A Rotorua mayoral candidate has had a campaign video hauled off YouTube, following a copyright and electoral breach complaint by the council he wishes to lead.
This complaint was one of 10 processed by Rotorua Lakes Council related to election breaches so far in this campaign – including one by council partner organisation Te Tatau o Te Arawa, which broke rules by offering gifts to “encourage voting”.
First-term councillor Robert Leefilmed his official mayoral campaign launch in August and uploaded it to YouTube.
The launch video includeda three-minute council animation from 2017 about the role of Māori knowledge in wastewater treatment.
On September 26, YouTube advised Lee that “based on applicable copyright law”, his video had been taken down after a removal request by the council.
Lee contested the decision, arguing that using the council’s video for critique was “fair use”.
Under the 1994 Copyright Act, using copyrighted material is allowed without permission if it is for the purposes of criticism, review, or news reporting provided there is sufficient acknowledgement of the source - known as fair use.
Lee confirmed he was later informed by Rotorua’s deputy electoral officer Rick Dunn that, regardless ofany copyright infringement, using the video breached election protocols.
The council’s 2025 Candidate Information Handbook states candidates are “not permitted to use council resources for campaigning purposes”, including “council social media pages”.
Other banned resources ranged from council-owned vehicles and facilities to office supplies.
The council’s YouTube page, along with that of RotoruaNZ, the library and museum, are all listed as official social media channels in the candidate handbook – alongside the council’s Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.
Lee disagreed, calling it “simply absurd”, saying the rule clearly applied to using the council’s Facebook page, which he agreed with.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
