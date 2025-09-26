Tapsell told the crowd her biggest worry for the election was who she would be working alongside, if re-elected for a second term as mayor.

“There is one person I would be very concerned with if they got back on to council,” she said, turning to face Lee.

“He’s sitting right here, sorry Robert, but I have got to be honest.”

She said Lee had regularly shown “disrespect”, which had been covered in the media.

“While we can have a friendly enough discussion one-on-one, I am deeply concerned about your perspective and your refusal to accept that other people think differently.”

Lee, who is running for mayor or a second term as a general ward councillor, did not have time for a rebuttal at the event but issued a statement to Local Democracy Reporting.

He said he was “surprised and disappointed” at the mayor’s “outburst”.

He labelled Tapsell “a career politician” fighting for her job.

“Last night she put on a performance for the crowd and the media saying she didn’t want to work with me,” said Lee.

“By saying she can’t work with me, she is admitting she is not up to the top job. The mayor doesn’t get to pick and choose the councillors. The mayor must be able to work with whoever the community elects.”

He said he voted for Tapsell in 2022 but believed election promises had been “broken”.

He criticised Tapsell’s ability as chair, highlighting her clashes with himself and one with Māori ward councillor Trevor Maxwell last year.

Last night’s audience was not his voter base, he said, calling it an “away game”.

“I still fronted up,” Lee said, highlighting his attendance at all the mayoral debates during campaigning.

Billed as a non-partisan forum, the event was co-hosted by Rotorua’s Chamber of Pride, Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Multicultural Society and Pacific Island Charitable Trust.

Tapsell’s rebuke came shortly after a question about Rainbow Storytime led to Lee being booed by members of the audience.

A Rotorua Chamber of Pride representative asked candidates how they would ensure any future Rainbow Storytime events could take place safely.

The events feature drag performers reading popular books to children. Rotorua Lakes Council cancelled one such event planned for Rotorua Library last March after threats of protest.

Lee opposed the event at the time and reiterated that position last night, saying his “personal view” was that “adult entertainers” should not be entertaining children.

After calling the Rainbow Storytime “controversial”, Lee was shouted down by members of the audience.

Lee said candidates were being “ambushed” and that his objections to Rainbow Storytime would be the same as if a “prostitute” or “porn star” was leading such an event. At this point he was drowned out by boos and calls to “sit down”.

The other mayoral candidates in attendance – Tapsell, Haehaetu Barrett and Don Paterson – had a different view.

Tapsell apologised for the council’s lack of leadership over the cancelled Rainbow Storytime event. She accused Lee of, in her view not showing the “integrity or values” needed from a councillor.

She said she supported the event and that “everybody” should feel safe in public spaces.

“We want every young person to express themselves and love in a way that matters to them.”

Barrett said all she has ever seen from Rotorua’s pride community was “love, respect, love for self, love for others and whānau”.

“There is no way we should stop an event because it has Pride on it,” she said. “We should embrace, we should support, and we should all be there together.”

Paterson said it was “2025, not 1965”.

“This is a different New Zealand to what it was back then,” he said.

“We should all enjoy the same rights as everybody else.”

Candidates were also questioned on continuing economic growth, preventing talent drain, the future of the night market, ensuring minority voices are heard and supporting local sports clubs.

Mayoral candidate Shakaina Fraser arrived late and missed the question-and-answer session.

Voting is open until October 11.

