“While we can have a friendly enough discussion one-on-one, I am deeply concerned about your perspective and your refusal to accept that other people think differently.”
Lee, who is running for mayor or a second term as a general ward councillor, did not have time for a rebuttal at the event but issued a statement to Local Democracy Reporting.
He said he was “surprised and disappointed” at the mayor’s “outburst”.
He labelled Tapsell “a career politician” fighting for her job.
“Last night she put on a performance for the crowd and the media saying she didn’t want to work with me,” said Lee.
“By saying she can’t work with me, she is admitting she is not up to the top job. The mayor doesn’t get to pick and choose the councillors. The mayor must be able to work with whoever the community elects.”
He said he voted for Tapsell in 2022 but believed election promises had been “broken”.
Lee said candidates were being “ambushed” and that his objections to Rainbow Storytime would be the same as if a “prostitute” or “porn star” was leading such an event. At this point he was drowned out by boos and calls to “sit down”.
The other mayoral candidates in attendance – Tapsell, Haehaetu Barrett and Don Paterson – had a different view.
Tapsell apologised for the council’s lack of leadership over the cancelled Rainbow Storytime event. She accused Lee of, in her view not showing the “integrity or values” needed from a councillor.
She said she supported the event and that “everybody” should feel safe in public spaces.
“We want every young person to express themselves and love in a way that matters to them.”
Barrett said all she has ever seen from Rotorua’s pride community was “love, respect, love for self, love for others and whānau”.
